Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Independence, MO

Independence issues COVID-19 public health advisory

By Sam Hartle
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GJrqY_0asSKStB00

The City of Independence has issued a public health advisory as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase in the area and across Missouri.

Under the advisory, which takes effect immediately, residents are strongly encouraged to wear a mask when visiting indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

The advisory also encourages residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible for eligible populations.

Residents are also encouraged to continue many of the basic health best practices discussed during the pandemic.

More information is available on the city’s website .

Comments / 3

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence, MO
Coronavirus
City
Independence, MO
Local
Missouri Health
State
Missouri State
Independence, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Government
Independence, MO
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy