Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

A 200-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Just Revealed Something New

By Alexandra Simon
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

They once walked the earth eons ago. Even though they're extinct, human fascination with them will likely never let up. Dinosaurs have always been a subject of interest for many. They're in children's books, they're taught about in science classes, and films such as the "Jurassic Park" series, which were based on the books of the same name, helped popularize our intrigue into the lost reptiles. We know that some dinosaurs were meat eaters, and others ate plants. Some could fly and many could swim. And they came in all different types of sizes.

www.grunge.com

Comments / 0

Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Fossils#Dinosaurs#Paleontology#South African#Scitech Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
Country
South Africa
News Break
Science
Related
WildlifeIFLScience

Spiders Hunt And Eat Snakes On Nearly Every Continent, Scientists Surprised To Discover

In the battle for creepiest crawly, some might argue that spiders and snakes are racing neck-and-neck. Both established hunters, they’re a staple for Halloween props and spooky sets, but both fulfill important roles within the ecosystem as predator and prey. Given their relative sizes, you might think most spider vs snake encounters end in favor of the snake, but a recent study has established that this is often not the case. Using their venom and strong webs, spiders across the globe can kill and eat snakes far bigger than themselves, something that took scientists by surprise.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Fossilized Tsunami 'Megaripples' Reveal The Devastation From The Chicxulub Asteroid

In what's probably the most dramatic mass extinction in Earth's history, an asteroid collided with our planet 66 million years ago, extinguishing 75 percent of living species - including all non-avian dinosaurs. Over the last few years, scientists have discovered many more traces of this cataclysmic impact, providing us with ever greater details of its extreme aftermath - from world-encircling dust to wildfires up to 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) from the impact site. In 2019, a team found fossil records of the immediate hours after, including evidence of debris swept up by the resulting tsunami. Now, researchers have discovered enormous ripples, engraved by the...
AnimalsPhys.org

Camera trap images reveal haven for rare primates and other wildlife

The Wildlife Conservation Society's Nigeria Program released a series of camera trap images from Nigeria's Afi Mountain Wildlife Sanctuary revealing an array of primates and other wildlife that live in this 100 square kilometer (38.6 square mile) protected area that is smaller than the city of Paris. The images show...
Animalssciencealert.com

Stunningly Ethereal Glass Octopus Is a Ghostly Vision in The Deep Pacific

This rarely seen glass octopus bared all recently – even a view of its innards – when an underwater robot filmed it gracefully soaring through the deep waters of the Central Pacific Ocean. Marine biologists spotted the elusive glass octopus (Vitreledonella richardi) during a 34-day expedition off the remote Phoenix...
Wildlifetheclevelandamerican.com

A new species of beetle found in 200 million year old fossil feces Video

The most important discoveries and the most amazing achievements in the field of science. A new species of beetle found in 200 million year old fossil feces Video. A new species of beetle found in 200 million year old fossil feces Video. Amber, fossil droplets or coprolites can provide a...
ScienceIFLScience

Newly Discovered Site Reveals 120 Million Years Of Earth's History

Paleontologists' view of the past is usually just a series of snapshots, brief moments in time when conditions were right at a particular location for animals or plants to fossilize. Now, however, they have discovered a single site that records the development of life over an astonishing 120 million years. Better yet, it spans the Paleozoic, a particularly important but poorly preserved era. The only problem is this treasure trove lies in one of the most inaccessible locations on Earth.
ScienceTennessee Tribune

Dinosaurs Were In Decline Long Before Asteroid Hit, Study Suggests

Paleontologists have been debating for years whether dinosaurs were in decline before the asteroid impact that caused an explosion several billion times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima finished them off. How did the dinosaurs fare before the cataclysm?. In a recent study, scientists conclude the dinosaurs...
SciencePhys.org

Building a detailed seafloor map to reveal the ocean's unknowns

Marine scientists often feel like they're fumbling in the dark. The global ocean covers about 71 percent of our planet and is central to life as it exists on Earth. But only about 20 percent of the seafloor has been directly mapped so far. Survey ships equipped with sonars called...
ScienceIFLScience

Scientists Recover 15,000-Year-Old Human DNA Just From Dirt

Archeologists have typically had to get their hands on skeletal remains to obtain the ancient DNA of a human, but a remarkable new study has managed to sequence the genome of a 15,000-year-old human – as well as a prehistoric wolf and bison – using just a handful of dirt.
WildlifePhys.org

Hard-boiled eggs and cooperation: How researchers monitor meerkats in the Kalahari

Meerkats love hard-boiled eggs. This was the chance discovery that allowed Professor Tim Clutton-Brock unprecedented access to a society of wild meerkats, and the key that unlocked a thirty year research study. Clutton-Brock, Emeritus Prince Philip Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology in Cambridge's Department of Zoology, is fascinated by...
Video GamesKotaku

A Nearly 20-Year-Old Half-Life Easter Egg Was Just Found

At the very end of Half-Life: Decay there’s a tiny Easter egg to be found, but only if you change your perspective and pay close attention to a destroyed computer. This secret was discovered by Half-Life expert and YouTuber, MarphitimusBlackimus. Earlier today, they uploaded a short video demonstrating and explaining the Easter egg.
Wildlifealbuquerqueexpress.com

Study explores if vertebrates' species can be determined

New York [US], July 15 (ANI): During a recent study, professors in Syracuse University's College of Arts and Sciences explored whether or not the scientific community will ever be able to settle on a 'total number' of living vertebrates' species, which might help with species preservation by prioritising places and groups on which to concentrate conservation efforts.
WildlifeUniversity of Florida

Fossil rodent teeth add North American twist to Caribbean mammals’ origin story

Two fossil teeth from a distant relative of North American gophers have scientists rethinking how some mammals reached the Caribbean Islands. The teeth, excavated in northwest Puerto Rico, belong to a previously unknown rodent genus and species, now named Caribeomys merzeraudi. About the size of a mouse, C. merzeraudi is the Caribbean’s smallest known rodent and one of the region’s oldest, dating back about 29 million years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy