A 200-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Just Revealed Something New

They once walked the earth eons ago. Even though they're extinct, human fascination with them will likely never let up. Dinosaurs have always been a subject of interest for many. They're in children's books, they're taught about in science classes, and films such as the "Jurassic Park" series, which were based on the books of the same name, helped popularize our intrigue into the lost reptiles. We know that some dinosaurs were meat eaters, and others ate plants. Some could fly and many could swim. And they came in all different types of sizes.