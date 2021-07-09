NY Giants did not overpay when signing Kenny Golladay

As they say in life, if you want to make money, you need to spend money. Such is the case with the NY Giants as they spent a good amount of money in free agency to bolster their team. Taking that famous saying in life about money, it’s also true when it comes to NFL teams. If you want to be a contender, a team capable of doing some serious damage in the NFL Playoffs, you need to spend money on top free agents that can come in and immediately help the cause.