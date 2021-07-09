Fire Burning North East of Hailey

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Gem State could be facing one of the worst fire seasons in years according to the governor and wildfire officials. During a press conference earlier this week the Idaho Department of Lands director said conditions in Idaho are like nothing they've seen before, “We are seeing unprecedented wildfire conditions in Idaho right now with no relief from extremely hot, dry conditions in the forecast,” Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Director Dustin Miller said. “The biggest issue we face right now is extremely limited resources to manage these fires, including a lack of aircraft and crews on the ground. We typically tap into our shared resources during these times, but they have very limited availability due to fires in our neighboring states. The public can help by avoiding any outdoor activity that could spark a human-caused fire.”