Legends' Shayan Sobhian Previews Back to the Future-ish Transformations for Behrad, Cuter-Than-Beebo Alien

By Vlada Gelman
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This Sunday, Legends of Tomorrow (The CW, 8/7c) is sparking up and revealing how the Waverider’s favorite stoner came to be. Having forgotten Behrad’s birthday, the team instead ends up chasing an alien pod to the set of a TV show that also happens to be the birthday boy’s old favorite. After Behrad mistakes audience taping tickets for a gift, he and his friends infiltrate the production and discover just how important Bud Stuy, a sitcom about two Middle Eastern stoners, was to Behrad’s formation.

#Previews#Back To The Future#Extraterrestrial#Cw#Waverider#Middle Eastern#School Of Rock#Cgi
