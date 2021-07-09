Legends' Shayan Sobhian Previews Back to the Future-ish Transformations for Behrad, Cuter-Than-Beebo Alien
This Sunday, Legends of Tomorrow (The CW, 8/7c) is sparking up and revealing how the Waverider’s favorite stoner came to be. Having forgotten Behrad’s birthday, the team instead ends up chasing an alien pod to the set of a TV show that also happens to be the birthday boy’s old favorite. After Behrad mistakes audience taping tickets for a gift, he and his friends infiltrate the production and discover just how important Bud Stuy, a sitcom about two Middle Eastern stoners, was to Behrad’s formation.tvline.com
