Legends' Shayan Sobhian Previews Back to the Future-ish Transformations for Behrad, Cuter-Than-Beebo Alien

No, you're not confused or going through some "timey-wimey" stuff. Yes, this Sunday's episode of The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow is "This Is Gus", with Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) trying to make their latest mission to track down an alien look like it's all part of Behrad's (Shayan Sobhian) birthday celebration (which it seems everyone forgot) while Rory (Dominic Purcell) deals with some surprising news. But since we're talking about a season playing fast-and-loose with the timestream, it's only fitting that the network would be thinking ahead by sharing a look at the following Sunday's episode, "Bad Blood." Now out of the interest of fairness and reducing the "spoilage" as much as possible, we're sharing the images along with the episode overview with some "choice" redactions to not mess anything up for this weekend's chapter. So when you get some time, see how many of the redactions you can figure out from the images, from previously in the season, and what goes down Sunday night.