Santa Lucia Fire burning between Lompoc Prison and Vandenberg Village prompts evacuations

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Santa Lucia Fire that broke out about 1:40 p.m. Friday near Santa Lucia Canyon Rd. and Klein Blvd. has emergency crews calling for the evacuation of nearby homes. An aggressive firefight is underway with the help of fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters under the direction of the Lompoc Fire Department. Fire engines are staging for fire protection.

View from Vandenberg Village of the Santa Lucia Fire's darkening plume (Anikka Abbott/KEYT)

Santa Barbara County Public Information Officer Mike Eliason said the flames are moving at a slow rate of speed, however, the spread potential could be upwards of 500 acres to 1,000 acres as the fire is spotting in 17 mph winds. Currently, the fire is less than 10 acres in size.

(Anikka Abbott/KEYT)

Eliason said the area under evacuation is west of Highway 1 and south of Constellation Rd. in Vandenberg Village.

According to the CHP website, flames spread to the firing range at nearby Federal Correctional Institution Lompoc.

View of plume coming from fire (Anikka Abbott/KEYT)

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

