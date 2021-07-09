Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lompoc, CA

Santa Lucia Fire burning between Lompoc Prison and Vandenberg Village prompts evacuations

By Beth Farnsworth
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NBJh1_0asSJ8bL00

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Santa Lucia Fire that broke out about 1:40 p.m. Friday near Santa Lucia Canyon Rd. and Klein Blvd. has emergency crews calling for the evacuation of nearby homes. An aggressive firefight is underway with the help of fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters under the direction of the Lompoc Fire Department. Fire engines are staging for fire protection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BN5PS_0asSJ8bL00
View from Vandenberg Village of the Santa Lucia Fire's darkening plume (Anikka Abbott/KEYT)

Santa Barbara County Public Information Officer Mike Eliason said the flames are moving at a slow rate of speed, however, the spread potential could be upwards of 500 acres to 1,000 acres as the fire is spotting in 17 mph winds. Currently, the fire is less than 10 acres in size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeBUd_0asSJ8bL00
(Anikka Abbott/KEYT)

Eliason said the area under evacuation is west of Highway 1 and south of Constellation Rd. in Vandenberg Village.

According to the CHP website, flames spread to the firing range at nearby Federal Correctional Institution Lompoc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hv5ji_0asSJ8bL00
View of plume coming from fire (Anikka Abbott/KEYT)

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

The post Santa Lucia Fire burning between Lompoc Prison and Vandenberg Village prompts evacuations appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
1K+
Followers
464
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
Lompoc, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lompoc, CA
City
Vandenberg Village, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
Lompoc, CA
Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Force#Vandenberg#Santa Lucia#Accident#Anikka Abbott Keyt#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Santa Maria, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria City Council meetings reopening to the public

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The City of Santa Maria has announced City Council meetings will reopen to the public beginning Tuesday, July 20. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings have been closed to the public and were conducted in a virtual format over Zoom. “We look forward to interacting face-to-face with our residents The post Santa Maria City Council meetings reopening to the public appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
Ventura County, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Ventura rescue teams find lost motorcyclist

VENTURA COUNTY. Calif. - The Ventura County Sheriff's Department sent out a search team to find a motorcycle rider in the Los Padres National Forest on Sunday. A concerned caller said Jeffrey Skinner had not checked in with them and was riding in unfamiliar territory on the Miller Jeep Trail before staying the night at The post Ventura rescue teams find lost motorcyclist appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
California StatePosted by
News Channel 3-12

Central Coast residents react to California Stimulus checks coming September

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Two out of three Californians will be getting a stimulus payment, as part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s $100 billion dollar budget that was signed this week. Eligible people will receive $600, while those with dependents will receive an additional $500. Central Coast residents are giving mixed reactions to the stimulus payment. Some The post Central Coast residents react to California Stimulus checks coming September appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy