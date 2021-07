I wanted to repeat the same bake, but adjust after seeing the results. I reduced the yeast to slow down the fermentation, and reduced the hydration. Unfortunately, I accidentally overshot the temperature A LOT (I wanted around 25, but got over 30), so the fermentation was very fast even with just 1g IDY, and I only extended bulk by about 30 min. Despite lower hydration, the dough was still surprisingly slack. I wonder if it's just because it started out very warm, or CLAS doesn't strengthen the gluten like regular sourdough does, for some reason. Here is the formula: https://fgbc.dk/1oou.