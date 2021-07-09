Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

5 Ways Low-Code Delivers Real Value To Large Enterprises

By ServiceNow BRANDVOICE Storytelling, expertise from marketers
Forbes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith talented engineers and software developers in greater demand than ever, there’s a growing skills gap in information technology. “Companies are realizing that software has become critical to their agility and sustained growth, but not every company can attract and retain the kind of engineering talent we have here in Silicon Valley,” says Ayalla Goldschmidt, head of creator workflows product and solutions marketing at ServiceNow.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Business Processes#Innovation#Manufacturing Company#Ways Low Code#Servicenow#University Of Miami
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Computers
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Public HealthVentureBeat

5 ways enterprises can preserve their office culture post-pandemic

This post was written by Zach Dunn, co-founder and vice-president of customer experience at Robin, a workplace platform. Serendipity and spontaneity are romanticized in office life, especially now that many workers haven’t been in the same space as their colleagues for more than a year. As employees envision returning to the office with new schedules and protocols, including required sign-in workstations and limited physical interactions to comply with COVID safety guidelines, it’s more important than ever for leaders to ensure they don’t eliminate important cultural components from the office in the process.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Mindtree achieves specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

Mindtree announced that it has achieved the Data Analytics Services Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program. This specialization highlights Mindtree’s expertise and success in leveraging analytics for business insights using Google Cloud Platform technology. Specializations in the Google Cloud Partner Specialization Program are designed to provide Google...
Computersmartechseries.com

InterSystems Recognized as a Leader by Independent Research Firm in Multimodel Data Platforms Evaluation

InterSystems IRIS® data platform receives highest possible score in the criteria of performance, analytics/search, and transactions. InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, announced that Forrester has recognized the InterSystems IRIS® data platform as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Multimodel Data Platforms, Q3 2021.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Logiq Leverages Sonasoft AI for Business Intelligence

Logiq, Inc., a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, leverages SAIBRE, Sonasoft Corp.’s AI bot engine, to uncover new business insights and intelligence. Sonasoft’s AI experts have been working together with internal Logiq teams since February 2021 to assess possible AI use cases. An initial use case was...
TechnologyBeta News

The quest for truly integrated digital services

When you first start out on a digital improvement program, it’s important to get buy-in from senior stakeholders. Of course, the reality is that this isn’t always as easy as it seems. To navigate any preconceptions at Chesterfield, we decided to badge our project as an ICT improvement program, and the main reason for doing this was to secure support from Councillors.
SoftwareItproportal

How AI is helping learning in the enterprise

In 2019 Josh Bersin and Marc Zao Sanders ran a survey with Linkedin to find out more about the ‘flow of work’ surrounding knowledge workers, which include people whose jobs involve handling or using information. It turns out there are some common trends amongst them: There are 780 million knowledge workers globally and they spend 19 percent of their time gathering information and searching for data. That’s nearly a full day a week spent searching.
SoftwareCIO

What is CPQ? Automating quotes for customized solutions

Configure-price-quote (CPQ) is the process by which a vendor of products or services ascertains how to meet a customer’s needs, configures a customized solution to meet those needs, and tells the customer how much that solution will cost to construct and deliver. The eponymous three-stage process breaks down as follows:
Technologymartechseries.com

Smart Marketing Planner From BrandMuscle Helps Brands Align Corporate and Channel Marketing Strategy for Maximum Revenue Growth

Analytics-Driven Solution Activates Channel Partners and Improves Co-op Marketing Program Engagement to Maximize Channel Revenue. BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, has introduced Smart Marketing Planner, a new solution within its Intelligent Local Marketing Platform, that improves alignment between national and channel marketing strategy and execution. By providing partners with smart, proactive marketing guidance and making it easy for them to opt in to the optimal campaigns, Smart Marketing Planner helps brands amplify their message across local markets and drive more revenue. Campaign recommendations are analytics-driven and tailored to the specific partner profile, so that channel managers feel as if their marketing program is on autopilot.
SoftwareMiddletown Press

Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Adoption Swells as Enterprises Seek to Lower Costs Through Automation; IDP Market to Grow 55-65% in Next Year-Everest Group

DALLAS, Texas (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. The global market for Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), estimated at US$700-750 million in 2020, is expected to grow at a rate of 55-65% over the next year, according to Everest Group. Cost impact is now the key driver for IDP adoption as enterprises seek to realize tangible benefits from the technology, closely followed by improving operational efficiency and productivity.
TechnologyFast Company

Three things every business needs from hybrid cloud

Hybrid cloud provides a flexible solution for companies who want to take advantage of the cloud but still need to keep some applications on premises. But every business has a wide range of software applications and needs they’re trying to address with them. A hybrid solution needs to be able to meet the diversity of each business’s applications, while providing the consistency of infrastructure, services, Intel-powered compute, APIs, and development tools—wherever its needed. At AWS, we’re reinventing hybrid cloud by providing a rich set of solutions that extend the cloud to the places our customers need it most.
ElectronicsSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Patent-Pending Warehouse Technology Manages Autonomously Staff, Robots

JASCI Software debuted patent-pending ALIDA (Autonomous Labor Intelligent Dynamic Assignment) warehouse technology that manages staff and robots interactively from inbound to outbound in real-time. "This is a major challenge for all logistics facilities across the globe to achieve better results. ALIDA eliminates the ‘science projects’ that many companies will experience...
ComputersPosted by
Fortune

How low-code software paved the way for a flood of new custom apps

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Gone are the days when companies had to settle either for off-the-shelf software or sink big money into hiring a company (or an in-house team) to code custom software. Now companies can turn to low-code or no-code solutions. Think of them, says Laela Sturdy, a general partner at Alphabet's CapitalG, as the "drag-and-drop" of coding.
Softwareaithority.com

Tonic.ai Announces Integration With MongoDB

Customers using MongoDB can now mimic document-based data. Tonic.ai, the synthetic data company pioneering data de-identification, subsetting, and synthesis to get developers the data they need, without breaching privacy, has announced an integration with MongoDB, a leading document-oriented NoSQL database used for high volume data storage. MongoDB customers can now use Tonic’s data mimicking solution to de-identify and protect private information captured in customer profiles, webforms, financial transactions, medical records, and much more.
SoftwareCIO

An Executive Perspective on Automation, DevOps, and Data-Driven Transformation

Capabilities such as zero downtime and reliable performance are table stakes for true transformation, and organizations striving to succeed in the current landscape must focus on gaining agility, customer centricity, and actionable insights. Mastering them requires adopting a business model that allows enterprises to run and reinvent at the same time, leveraging their existing IT investments and resources while embracing more automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning functionality. The Autonomous Digital Enterprise (ADE) future-state business framework is one such model for success.
Softwaredcvelocity.com

Kuecker Logistics, Pulse Integration, and QC Software merge to form KPI, L.P.

Logistics industry firms Kuecker Logistics, Pulse Integration, and QC Software have merged to form a new company, Kuecker Pulse Integration, L.P. (KPI), the companies said today. Funds managed by the private equity group of Ares Management Corp. have acquired a majority interest in the company, with the existing owners of all three businesses retaining equity stakes, the companies also said. KPI will be based in Belton, Mo. Larry Strayhorn, CEO of Pulse Integration, will lead the new company, joined by executives from Pulse, Kuecker, and QC as part of the leadership team. The founders’ vision is to “build a full-service integrator platform with an industry leading software offering,” according to Strayhorn. “Pulse, Kuecker, and QC all hold the same core values of honesty, integrity, and transparency. We are thrilled about the opportunities ahead to combine our companies and extend our track record of value creation, innovation, and success as a larger operator,” Strayhorn said in a statement. Kuecker is a material handling solutions provider with more than 40 years of experience. Using a customized approach, the firm works to design, engineer, and implement logistics management solutions to increase distribution efficiency. Kuecker provides cutting-edge solutions in logistics management, supply chain management, value chain management, industrial automation, inventory management, and more, the company said. Pulse is a systems integrator with more than 50 years of experience serving customers throughout North America. The company is focused on helping companies leverage the right mix of technology in their facilities, and works to understand, collaborate, and analyze business needs in real-time, and provide custom-engineered solutions in a tiered delivery process, according to company leaders. QC provides innovative software solutions for order fulfillment and distribution centers. Headquartered in Cincinnati, the company has been providing software solutions to customers in North America and Europe to streamline warehouse operations using innovative supply chain automation software solutions, the firm said.
EconomyFortune

From automation to labor shortages, here’s what mattered to CFOs this week

Good morning. This is Fortune’s Rey Mashayekhi, filling in for Sheryl while she takes a well-deserved break. Like many companies, insurance giant Prudential didn’t have the greatest year in 2020 from a results standpoint. But as Prudential CFO Ken Tanji told us, it was also a year of transformation for the 146-year-old company—one that accelerated its shift toward tech-enabled automation that has made its operations “nimbler and faster” and improved the customer experience. “Probably less than 20% of our underwriting or new policy approval process was automated [before the pandemic], to now, over 80%,” he noted.
RetailPosted by
WWD

Digital Bias: The New Frontier for Retail Inclusivity

For years, retailers have been trying to mitigate the effects of inherent bias or unintended discrimination in their physical shopping experiences. And while no one would claim the problem has been solved entirely, many retailers are now taking steps to make sure their customers aren’t profiled by the way they look, who they’re with, or how they dress or act when they walk into a store.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

NewgenONE: A digital transformation platform that simplifies complex business processes

Newgen Software unveiled comprehensive digital transformation platform, NewgenONE, to simplify even the most complex business processes, manage the messiest information, and drive customer engagement based on changing demands. Newgen’s digital transformation platform, now known as NewgenONE, combines existing process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. The platform enables enterprises...
Career Development & AdviceFortune

The latest challenge facing C-suite leadership? Closing the design gap

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. When Bracken Darrell started his CEO job at Logitech in 2013, he had set a quiet intention. In his years working for companies steeped in industrial design (Procter & Gamble, GE, Braun, Whirlpool) he became convinced that design can transform an organization, not only via product innovation, but through relationships, customer experience, culture, and so much more.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

How the Data Scientist Role Could Evolve

And What a Data Scientist Can Learn to Face Changing Technology. As computers get faster and data science tools get better, less of a data scientists job will be focused on optimizing a traditional ML models (non neural network models). Many companies are pursuing AutoML frameworks that can perform a lot of feature engineering and model optimization for all sorts of problems. All the major cloud providers (and a bunch of start ups) offer out-of-the-box transfer learning models for computer vision, and many offer AutoML services for both tabular and NLP models. These are services where you upload your data and the best model gets spit out after you click train. Ironically enough, data scientists who are supposed to create ML/AI are finding these new tools are automating portions of their own jobs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy