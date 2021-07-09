Cancel
Illinois State

How Illinois is handling masking in schools

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents in Illinois are returning to full-time, in-person learning in the fall. With that comes a mixed bag of requirements for masking. Here's what the Illinois Department of Public Health's guidance is for K-12 schools:. Fully-vaccinated staff members and students do not have to wear a mask. Unvaccinated staff members...

