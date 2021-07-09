This Powerful Dyson Stick Vacuum Is Great for Homes with Pets — and $80 off Right Now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Kitchn staffers love Dyson. Okay, they’re pretty much obsessed — they even ranked at the top of their Best List. They’re powerful, maneuverable, easy to empty, and so much more. And what do we all love even more than a Dyson? A Dyson on sale, of course! Right now, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Allergy, which would normally run you $479.99, is on sale for $399.99. Kitchn has written about a similar model before, and it’s easy to see why Kitchn and Apartment Therapy editors and readers alike sing its praises.www.apartmenttherapy.com
