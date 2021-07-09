This Powerful Dyson Stick Vacuum Is Great for Homes with Pets — and $80 off Right Now

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Right now, Dyson is offering $80 off its top-rated, Cyclone V10 Allergy Vacuum. This particular model —which boasts three power modes and up to 60 minutes of run time — utilizes a “whole-machine filtration” system capable of capturing 99.99% of fine dust particles, and can transform into a handheld vacuum and back in a matter of seconds, making it ideal for tackling tight and hard-to-reach spaces. Better still, the Cyclone V10 is “acoustically engineered,” meaning it was designed to keep sound levels down. Looking to go hard on dirt but easy on your wood floors? This is the machine for you — and, potentially, your pets or young children who have not been historically jazzed by the sound of the vacuum cleaner, too.