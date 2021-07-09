Cancel
New Movies On Demand: 'The Library That Dolly Built,' 'Marathon' + More

By Liz Kocan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter what your political, religious, or personal beliefs may be, it seems there is one person who can unite us all, and that is Ms. Dolly Rebecca Parton. The legendary singer-songwriter has not only penned some of the most memorable songs of our lifetimes, but she is also known for her philanthropy and social outreach. In this week’s top pick from our list of new movies on VOD the new documentary The Library That Dolly Built takes a deep dive into Dolly’s Imagination Library, an organization that provides free books to children all over the world and encourages literacy. If documentaries are too fact-based for you, you can always watch the new mockumentary, Marathon, which takes a cue from Christopher Guest films, this one features bonkers characters participating in an ill-conceived race, being filmed by an inept camera crew.

