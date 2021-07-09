Cancel
San Miguel County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for San Miguel, Santa Fe by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: San Miguel; Santa Fe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MDT FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL AND CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTIES At 319 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Glorieta, or 8 miles east of Santa Fe, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Santa Fe, Eldorado At Santa Fe, Canada De Los Alamos, Glorieta, Hyde Memorial State Park, Tesuque, Lamy and La Cienega. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 275 and 303. Highway 285 between Mile Markers 288 and 290. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

