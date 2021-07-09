Special Weather Statement issued for Southern San Luis Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Pueblo. Target Area: Southern San Luis Valley; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL COSTILLA COUNTY UNTIL 400 PM MDT At 320 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sanchez Reservoir, or 23 miles north of Questa, moving southeast at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sanchez Reservoir and Garcia.