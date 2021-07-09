Cancel
Lorain County, OH

Sandusky man serving time in assault case dies at prison in Lorain County

By Olivia Mitchell, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 7 days ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 22-year-old inmate from Sandusky died Thursday at the Lorain County Correctional Institution in Grafton, according to state prison officials. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and the Lorain County Coroner has not explained how Shamar Stevenson died. ODRC spokeswoman Sara French confirmed Stevenson’s death Friday but referred any additional questions about his death to the State Highway Patrol and the Lorain County Coroner’s Office, neither of which returned calls seeking comment.

www.cleveland.com

