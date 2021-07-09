Sandusky man serving time in assault case dies at prison in Lorain County

On July 5 at 6:59 a.m. a large dog was reported running loose. An officer was able to locate the dog and determine the same dog had been running loose the previous day. The dog was aggressive and would not allow the officer to come near and it eventually ran off. Additional calls were later received by several residents in the surrounding area reporting the dog was also acting aggressively toward them. Eventually, the dog was caught with the help of a passerby and returned to its residence and the owner, a 51-year-old Fairview Park woman, was cited.