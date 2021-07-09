Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NASA awards contract to Northrop Grumman to build Gateway module

By Jeff Foust
SpaceNews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — NASA has awarded a contract worth $935 million to Northrop Grumman to build and integrate the first habitation module for the lunar Gateway. NASA announced July 9 it finalized a contract with Northrop Grumman to build the Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) module for the Gateway. That module, one of the first for the Gateway, will serve as a habitat for visiting astronauts and a command post for the lunar orbiting facility. It will have docking ports for Orion spacecraft, cargo vehicles like SpaceX’s Dragon XL and lunar landers, as well as for later modules to be added by international partners.

spacenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northrop Grumman#Infrastructure#Gateway#Halo#Maxar#Power#Propulsion Element#Ppe#A Falcon Heavy#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Businesssuasnews.com

Video River Networks acquires DRNG and hires Northrop Grumman Aerospace Veteran

Video River Networks (OTC:NIHK), an Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology holding company, announced today that it has signed a deal to acquire Drone Guarder Inc. (OTC:DRNG). DRNG is a security and surveillance company that focuses on commercializing a drone and AI technology-enhanced home security system as a turnkey solution locally and internationally.
Aerospace & DefensePhys.org

James Webb Space Telescope testing progress continues

Engineers have made considerable progress in checking off NASA's James Webb Space Telescope's final series of tests. Three big milestones have recently been completed, bringing the world's most complex and powerful space science telescope ever built much closer to being fully prepared for its million-mile journey to orbit. These three testing milestones are outlined below:
Titusville, FLmynews13.com

Lockheed Martin opens Orion spacecraft factory

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A new spaceship factory is opening in Titusville, and with it, dozens of jobs will be added to the hundreds of employees already on the clock working with NASA to send U.S. astronauts back to the moon. What You Need To Know. Lockheed Martin opens a site...
Cape Canaveral, FLhometownnewsbrevard.com

NASA awards $531M contract to Aerodyne, KBR

CAPE CANAVERAL ― Engineering companies Aerodyne Industries LLC and KBR were recently awarded a $531M for the Mechanical Integrated Services and Technology (MIST) II contract. The contract is part of a joint venture between the two companies to provide a vast range of engineering services to future space programs. “I...
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Northrop Grumman builds Hypersonic Center of Excellence to support national security

Through its investments in digital engineering and smart infrastructure at its Elkton, Md., facility, Northrop Grumman will provide full lifecycle production for hypersonic weapons, from design and development to production and integration. “Hypersonic weapons protect our warfighters by offering higher speeds, longer ranges, optimal performance and the ability to combat...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Astranis accelerates production with four more small GEO satellites

TAMPA, Fla. — Astranis has started building four very small geostationary orbit satellites as it gears up to produce dozens and later hundreds of them simultaneously. “This is the beginning of a ramp-up of our production rate,” Astranis CEO John Gedmark said. The San Francisco-based company has placed orders worth...
Aerospace & Defenseaustincountynewsonline.com

NASA Announces Nuclear Thermal Propulsion Reactor Concept Awards

NASA is leading an effort, working with the Department of Energy (DOE), to advance space nuclear technologies. The government team has selected three reactor design concept proposals for a nuclear thermal propulsion system. The reactor is a critical component of a nuclear thermal engine, which would utilize high-assay low-enriched uranium fuel.
Aerospace & Defensebusinessalabama.com

Sentar wins $9 million NASA contract

The Space Flight Operations Facility at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. Sentar will help Marshall Space Flight Center prepare mission concepts and develop console products for command and control applications. Photo courtesy of NASA. Sentar Inc. has won a $9 million contract from NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center Ground Systems…
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

SkyGrid Signs Space Act Agreement with NASA

SkyGrid, a Boeing, SparkCognition company has been selected to participate in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign. The award focuses on system development through the integrated vehicle and airspace demonstrations in real-world scenarios. Developing a safe and effective aerial mobility infrastructure is a critical prerequisite to large scale commercialization of air taxis, cargo delivery aircraft and other new air vehicle concepts.
Aerospace & Defenseamericanpeoplenews.com

Northrop Grumman Breaks Ground on New Hypersonics Facility

ELKTON, Md. — Defense contractor Northrop Grumman unveiled a new Hypersonics Center of Excellence in July that will provide 60,000 square feet for manufacturing the cutting edge weapons. Four buildings — a case preparation space, propellant machining space, classified engineering office and energetic final assembly — will comprise the facility,...
Aerospace & DefenseDefense One

Plywood Satellite Cleared for Space Launch

A tiny Finnish cubesat could make history later this year as the world’s first plywood satellite—and it will even have a selfie stick to record the moment. The WISA Woodsat is being developed by Finland-based Arctic Astronautics, Ltd.; the European Space Agency, or ESA; and Finland-based forester UPM, maker of WISA plywood.
Aerospace & Defenseaustincountynewsonline.com

NASA TV To Air Launch Of Space Station Module, Departure Of Another

NASA will provide live coverage of a new Russian science module’s launch and automated docking to the International Space Station, and the undocking of another module that has been part of the orbital outpost for the past 20 years. Live coverage of all events will be available on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.
Las Cruces, NMaustincountynewsonline.com

NASA Awards Contract For Test Evaluation, Support

NASA has awarded a five-year contract to Sierra Lobo Inc. of Fremont, Ohio, for test and operations support at the agency’s White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Test Evaluation and Support Team 3 (TEST3) is a hybrid indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-award-fee and firm-fixed-price task orders. The period...

Comments / 0

Community Policy