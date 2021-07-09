Cancel
Jerry Rice: Brandon Aiyuk can do it all, will be better in second year

By Pro Football Talk
49erswebzone.com
 7 days ago

Jerry Rice recently said he thinks he'd "probably might be able to like double everything" he did during his career if he played in the current NFL, but the 49ers won't be able to capitalize on that hypothetical production at wide receiver. Rice thinks they'll be OK at that position, however. Rice was asked about

