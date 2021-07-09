Warm, mostly dry start to weekend; possible storms for Sunday into the workweek

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dangerous heat will stick around for the remainder of the weekend with “Feels Like” temperatures reaching into the triple digits. Scattered storms are possible for Saturday afternoon and evening, but most of us will stay dry. We cool off into the mid 70′s for the overnight hours into Sunday. Sunday will see highs reach into the middle 90′s with partly cloudy skies. Storm chances go up Sunday evening and night, some storms could have gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Expect lows in the mid 70′s overnight into Monday. We see more storms for Monday with temperatures only reaching into the mid to upper 80′s. We keep scattered showers and storms for Tuesday with more bearable temperatures. Rain chances start to dwindle by Wednesday as temperatures climb closer to 90 for the end of the work week.