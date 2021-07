Cola Concerts will welcome Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Michael Franti and The Revivalists, Ziggy Marley and more with the launch of the new Fall season at the revamped Columbia Speedway Amphitheater. The reconfigured venue can now fit more than 12,000 fans at every show. The new lineup includes; The Revivalists & Michael Franti (8/28), Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit which has been rescheduled to 9/2, Sublime with Rome & Dirty Heads (9/11), Gov't Mule & Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue (9/16), and Ziggy Marley (10/5). Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, July 16, however fans can get early access to tickets at a discount by signing up for the Cola Concerts Speedway Club at ColaConcerts.com. There is no presale for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Tickets are already on sale for that show.