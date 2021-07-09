Cancel
San Diego, CA

Roundtable: What Happens In Haiti Matters At The Border

By Bennett Lacy
KPBS
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaiti's president was assassinated this week and his wife wounded as a group of gunmen broke into their home. This is the latest episode of violent political turmoil in the country, which is a key driver for people seeking asylum in places like San Diego. Immigration reporter Kate Morrissey has covered the stories of Haitians waiting in Mexico to have their cases reviewed and joins us to offer perspective on an immigration story that is sometimes overlooked.

