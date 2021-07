Everyone’s favorite Scotsman Kieran Tierney returned to Arsenal training today. Scotland played their last Euro 2020 match three weeks ago, lost to Croatia, and did not get out of their group. I’d expected him to be on holiday a bit longer. I believe players are supposed to have five weeks break, but given that the training camp is in his native Scotland, it makes sense that he’d want to be there. Also, it’s Kieran Tierney so getting back at it quickly fits with our mythos of his ethos.