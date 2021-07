Bar Bocce is possibly my most favorite restaurant in Sausalito. Why, because it combines three of my favorite things. Views of the water. Pizza. Plus an amazing fun, chill atmosphere. It’s really hard to beat. I find myself at Bar Bocce after a hike in Muir Woods or The Tennessee Valley or driving back to San Francisco from Wine Country. Whatever the reason I’m always happy at Bar Bocce with a pizza, a salad or two and usually a beer. During the day you’ll find people playing Bocce in the back as well as just hanging out enjoying the Sausalito blue sky and warm weather. On a nice sunny weekend expect a wait as sadly the word has gotten out about how amazing Bar Bocce is. 1250 Bridgeway, Sausalito, CA 94965. (415) 331-0555.