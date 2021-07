Baseball fans could be seeing a preview of the 2021 American League Championship Series when the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox meet on Friday in the first game of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. The matchup features arguably the two best teams in the AL. The White Sox (54-35) own the best record in the league by percentage points over the Astros and Red Sox (both 55-36). Houston leads the league in run differential (+136), while Chicago is second (+117). First pitch on Friday is at 8:10 p.m. ET. The Astros are -125 money line favorites in the latest Astros vs. White Sox odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the White Sox are +115 underdogs.