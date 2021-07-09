Report: Where The Rockets Stand On Possible Trade Up To No. 1
In an NBA draft class touted by scouts as perhaps the strongest in years, Cade Cunningham is the clearcut top prospect. Word around the league is that Cunningham, regardless of team, would go first in the 2021 draft. The number one selection currently belongs to the Detroit Pistons after their lucky lottery on June 22nd. But rumors are swirling that, among other suitors, the Houston Rockets––who possess pick number two––will make a push to swap places with Detroit.thespun.com
