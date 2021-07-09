Cancel
NBA

Report: Where The Rockets Stand On Possible Trade Up To No. 1

By Drew Semler
The Spun
The Spun
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In an NBA draft class touted by scouts as perhaps the strongest in years, Cade Cunningham is the clearcut top prospect. Word around the league is that Cunningham, regardless of team, would go first in the 2021 draft. The number one selection currently belongs to the Detroit Pistons after their lucky lottery on June 22nd. But rumors are swirling that, among other suitors, the Houston Rockets––who possess pick number two––will make a push to swap places with Detroit.

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

#Nba Draft#The Detroit Pistons#The Houston Rockets#Athletic
