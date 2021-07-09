Report: Where The Rockets Stand On Possible Trade Up To No. 1

Is the chance of this happening under one percent? Probably. But, did an NBA draft analyst say that it’s something the Pistons would look at? Yes. That said, after the NBA draft lottery, all eyes turned to the Detroit Pistons, who had former defensive mastermind, Ben Wallace, smiling from cheek to cheek as the team was awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Could the Warriors pry it away from them?