Video Games

Want to learn about American wildlife? Play Red Dead Redemption 2

By cncadmin
communitynewscorp.com
 8 days ago

It has long been known that gaming is much more than just entertainment with studies pointing at learning benefits of playing video games. Yet another such study has shown that the popular game Red Dead Redemption 2 is an excellent learning tool that could teach its players how to identify real American wildlife. The game beyond its excellent graphics comprises of simulations of about 200 real species of animals.

#Fish And Wildlife#Wildlife Conservation#American Animals#Animal Behaviour#Red Dead Redemption 2#The University Of Exeter#Penwith College#Roseate Spoonbill
