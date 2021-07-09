Want to learn about American wildlife? Play Red Dead Redemption 2
It has long been known that gaming is much more than just entertainment with studies pointing at learning benefits of playing video games. Yet another such study has shown that the popular game Red Dead Redemption 2 is an excellent learning tool that could teach its players how to identify real American wildlife. The game beyond its excellent graphics comprises of simulations of about 200 real species of animals.communitynewscorp.com
Comments / 0