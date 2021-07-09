Southern Nevada home prices inch closer to $400,000 mark

A report released Wednesday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices continuing to set records while sales rise and the local housing supply remains tight. LVR (formerly known as the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during June was $395,000. That tops the all-time record set in May by $10,000. June’s median home price is up 21.5 percent from $325,000 one year ago. The median price of local condos and town homes sold in June was $216,000. That’s up 15.4 percent from $187,250 in June 2020.