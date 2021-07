July 5, 2021 - The Chatham County Police Department is issuing a warning regarding a phone scam where the caller falsely claims to be a one of their officers asking for money. CCPD took two reports on July 3, 2021 from residents who say that they received a phone call from someone who said that they were a Chatham County Police Department sergeant. The male caller then says that a bond must be paid over the phone, and threatens the recipient with arrest if payment is not made.