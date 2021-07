A Florida woman was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for allegedly fatally stabbing her two children in December. Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez, 26, pleaded guilty to murdering 5-year-old Mateo Jaramillo and 6-year-old Katherine Jaramillo, before putting masks on both of their faces. The mother confessed to killing her son in the bed before killing her daughter, who witnessed her brother’s slaying and tried to flee, according to the Gainesville Times.