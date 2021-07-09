Law does not support HOA ‘holding water bill hostage’

Q: My homeowners association has taken over the water billing. I am behind in my HOA dues. The collection agency will not allow me to just pay my water bill alone. They are holding my water bill “hostage” for payment in full of the total bill, including past HOA dues. Is this legal? Aren’t we still in a pandemic? I’ve sent in a payment plan request to the company. I’m a disabled veteran, and I don’t believe this is fair. I have no money for a lawyer.