Contra Costa Water District asks customers to voluntarily cut water use by 10%
As this year’s historic drought stretches on, the Contra Costa Water District is asking its customers to voluntarily reduce their water consumption by 10%. Gov. Gavin Newsom in early May declared 41 counties, including Contra Costa, to be in a state of drought emergency. And on Thursday — the day after the district’s own request to its customers — Newsom called for all Californians to voluntarily use 15% less water.www.mercurynews.com
