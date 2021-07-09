Cancel
Contra Costa County, CA

Contra Costa Water District asks customers to voluntarily cut water use by 10%

By Shomik Mukherjee
Mercury News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs this year’s historic drought stretches on, the Contra Costa Water District is asking its customers to voluntarily reduce their water consumption by 10%. Gov. Gavin Newsom in early May declared 41 counties, including Contra Costa, to be in a state of drought emergency. And on Thursday — the day after the district’s own request to its customers — Newsom called for all Californians to voluntarily use 15% less water.

