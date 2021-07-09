AARP Wants Financial Help For Millions Of Caregivers In Florida

An estimated 48 million people in the U-S are providing in-home care to an adult loved one. 3 million of those caregivers live in Florida. AARP says a new study demonstrates the need to support family caregivers with financial assistance. AARP is a membership group that lobbies for those over age 50. The group is touting the proposed Credit for Caring Act in Congress. It would provide a tax credit of up to $5,000 to eligible caregivers.