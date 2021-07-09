Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

AARP Wants Financial Help For Millions Of Caregivers In Florida

By WFSU
wuwf.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn estimated 48 million people in the U-S are providing in-home care to an adult loved one. 3 million of those caregivers live in Florida. AARP says a new study demonstrates the need to support family caregivers with financial assistance. AARP is a membership group that lobbies for those over age 50. The group is touting the proposed Credit for Caring Act in Congress. It would provide a tax credit of up to $5,000 to eligible caregivers.

www.wuwf.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Security#Family Caregivers#State Of Florida#Credit For Caring Act#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
AARP
Related
Income Taxwdhn.com

AARP endorses tax credit for family caregivers

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Family caregivers are often under financial strain. “The out-of-pocket costs that families are paying for this kind of caregiving is really extraordinary,” Senior AARP Government Affairs VP Bill Sweeney said. Sweeney says the organization conducted a new study that showcased the financial hardship caregivers go through. “On...
Family Relationshipsspectrumlocalnews.com

AARP Study: Family caregivers face significant out-of-pocket expenses

Family caregivers are facing significant out-of-pocket costs, a new AARP study shows, spending on average over a quarter of their income caring for an adult family member. Generation X caregivers are spending the most overall, but Generation Z and Millennial caregivers are spending a higher percentage of their income. David...
Waco, TXKWTX

Proposed bill could ease financial burden for family caregivers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s likely you, or someone you know, has taken care of a loved one on a long-term basis. According to AARP, people spend around $7,000 a year as caretakers on average. For a lot of people, that’s a big financial burden, along with the emotional toll...
Florida Statewuwf.org

New Jobless Claims Continue To Fall In Florida

Florida continues to see new unemployment claims roll in at pre-pandemic levels, even as leisure and tourism-related businesses maintain they are struggling to attract workers. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday estimated 6,430 new claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended July 10, down from a...
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Financial Help For Food Banks On The Way, Volunteers Needed

More than a year ago when the COVID crisis first hit Gov. Mike DeWine stepped in to help Ohio food banks that usually rely on volunteers who help distribute food. Those volunteers were no longer available under state health restrictions. In response, DeWine deployed 500 members of the Ohio National...
Tallahassee, FLcbs12.com

State to pay $17.5 million for improper reporting of SNAP benefits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida has agreed to pay $17.5 million to resolve allegations that go back a decade regarding improper claims involving the state’s administration of food stamps. The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced the Florida Department of Children and Families agreed to the settlement over allegations that,...
Economyfox16.com

AARP Financial Resilience Series

AARP will provide an informative virtual series on a variety of topics related to financial health, topics especially important to those over 50. The virtual workshops are FREE and open to anyone and will take place virtually each Thursday in July from noon-1:00 p.m. You don’t have to be an AARP member, but registration is required for attendance. For a complete list of information, visit AARP.org/AR.
Columbus, OHperrytribune.com

Social Security: Eligibility for spouse’s benefits

Social Security helps you secure today and tomorrow with financial benefits, information, and tools that support you throughout life’s journey. If you don’t have enough Social Security credits to qualify for benefits on your own record, you may be able to receive benefits on your spouse’s record. To qualify for...
Florida Statewuwf.org

Florida Realtors Ballot Initiative Raises Ire Of State Leaders

Florida Realtors have launched a major political campaign to get a proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot next year. It’s designed to prevent future legislatures from raiding a state housing trust fund for other expenses. The effort is already highly controversial with the state’s political leaders. The Realtors have quickly...
Florida Statewuwf.org

Bicentennial Spotlight: Florida Joins U.S. in Historic 1821 Ceremony

On Saturday, July 17, 2021, the Pensacola-area community will host a big celebration marking Florida’s Territorial Bicentennial. The official transfer of Florida from Spain to the United States took place in Pensacola on July 17, 1821. In today’s Bicentennial Spotlight, local historians Judy Bense, Margo Stringfield, Brian Rucker and Dean DeBolt tell the story of how the historic ceremony unfolded 200 years ago.
Environmentmauinow.com

AARP Hawaiʻi Webinars Will Help You Prepare for Any Disaster

Learn how to understand and track hurricanes, how to retrofit your home to survive a hurricane, plan for climate change and worst-case disasters, and how to create a disaster plan for any emergency from a tsunami to wildfires in a series of webinars this month from AARP Hawaiʻi. “We’re obviously...
Florida Statecbs12.com

Florida therapists recruited to help in Surfside

SURFSIDE, Fla. (CBS12) — As victims’ families and first responders grapple with their emotions following the Surfside condo collapse, therapists from all over the state are being recruited to help out. Posts in therapist Facebook groups and on message boards have been connecting counselors from all over South Florida to...
Economykiwaradio.com

AARP helping rural residents with Social Security

IARN — For 85 years, Social Security has been an important source of income in retirement for most Americans. Social Security is extremely important to rural America as many folks don’t have access to pension plans and 401ks, and much of a farmer’s assets may be tied up in land and machinery, not cash. However, getting information about Social Security may be challenging. AARP’s Sean Voskuhl says they have many resources available to help.

Comments / 0

Community Policy