Coming soon! Hours after her pregnancy reveal, Ashley Iaconetti revealed her and Jared Haibon’s first child’s due date. “Baby Haibon is due Feb 10th!” the Bachelor alum, 33, captioned a Thursday, July 15, Instagram photo of herself kneeling over a toilet while her husband held her hair, as well as ginger ale and crackers. “We are very excited for that day to come! It’s so cool to think I’m creating a human that’s half me and half Jared! I won’t lie though, pregnancy has not been a delight for me.”