Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

GM recalls more than 400,000 pickup trucks due to faulty airbags

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZ3EP_0asSFICW00
© Getty Images

General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 vehicles due to concerns that the roof-rail air bag’s inflator could go off randomly, spewing parts all over the cabin.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), GM is recalling certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2500 and 3500 models.

The company is also recalling certain 2015 and 2016 Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 models. In total, the recall affects 410,019 trucks.

According to the NHTSA, the recall was prompted following three incidents that were reported in June, with two events occurring in Texas and one in Florida.

“In mid-June 2021, a RRAB inflator in three 2015 model year Silverado vehicles—one in Florida and two in Texas—ruptured while the vehicle was unoccupied and not in use. In all three inflators, the steel inflator-body sidewall split open, suddenly releasing the gas stored inside the chamber,” the NHTSA safety recall report said.

“GM became aware of these three incidents on June 15, June 21, and June 22nd. On June 24, 2021, GM’s Safety and Field Action Decision Authority decided to conduct a safety recall,” it added.

According to Consumer Reports, the recall is separate from another one issued by the NHTSA in November over the same issue, which recalled 9,279 trucks.

GM said that it would send out interim notification letters on Aug. 16.

"These repairs will be performed at no cost to the vehicle owner," GM said.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

269K+
Followers
28K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Consumer Reports#Pickup Trucks#Airbag#Gm#Nhtsa#Chevrolet#Rrab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsgmauthority.com

Here’s Where All The U.S. Market GM Trucks Are Built

It’s clear from the comments section of many articles here at GM Authority that readers place a high value on where General Motors vehicles are built. With that in mind, we’re now presenting a guide to the birthplaces of all the GM trucks sold in the United States. Naturally, this means vehicles produced by Chevrolet and GMC, since neither Buick nor Cadillac is in the pickup truck business.
CarsPosted by
Audacy

General Motors recalls 380,000+ SUVs over suspension problem

(WWJ/AP) -- If you’re driving an older General Motors SUV, your vehicle might fall under a widespread recall from the auto company. The Associated Press reports that GM is recalling over 380,000 SUVs in the United States in order to fix a suspension problem that can cause them to sway at highway speeds. Many of the vehicles are being recalled for the second time.
Carsallaboutarizonanews.com

GM Issues Recall On Older SUVs

General Motors has issued a recall on more than 380,000 older SUVs in the U.S., many for a second time, to fix a suspension problem that can cause them to sway at highway speeds. The recall covers 2010 through 2016 Cadillac SRX and 2011 and 2012 Saab 9-4X SUVs. GM...
CarsCNET

Hyundai, Kia recalling 37K vehicles over possible fuel leaks

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a new recall this week affecting 37,327 Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the United States. All of the cars in question use the 2.5-liter turbocharged I4 engine supplied by the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama plant. Included in this recall are the Hyundai Sonata...
TrafficClickOnDetroit.com

Ford issues 3 recalls for more than 800K vehicles: What to know

Ford issued three safety recalls covering more than 800,000 vehicles in North America, for separate issues. Here’s what’s covered. Ford is issuing a safety recall for approximately 774,696 2013-2017 Ford Explorer vehicles that may experience a seized cross-axis ball joint that may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link. Affected vehicles may experience a clunk noise, unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel. Fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.
Cars985theriver.com

Ford recalling 775,000 SUVs for steering issue linked to six injuries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co said on Friday it was recalling about 775,000 Ford Explorer SUVs worldwide for a steering issue linked to reports of six injuries in North America. The recall covers 2013-2017 model year vehicles that may experience a seized cross-axis ball joint that could cause a...
CarsWFMJ.com

Ford recalling 711,000 SUVs, Trucks in U.S.

Ford Motor Company on Friday announced a recall of some Explorers and F-350 Super Duty trucks over safety issues. Nearly 676,152 Ford Explorers from model years 2013-2017 sold in North America are included in the recall and may experience a seized ball joint that could fracture part of the rear suspension.
Carslive5news.com

GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 380,000 older SUVs in the U.S., many for a second time, to fix a suspension problem that can cause them to sway at highway speeds. GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation last...
CarsThe Independent

GM pickups recalled 2nd time for engine block heater problem

General Motors is recalling more than 331,000 diesel pickup trucks in the U.S. for a second time because the engine block heater cords can short circuit and cause fires. The recall covers certain 2017 through 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 pickups with 6.6-liter diesel engines and optional engine block heaters.
Carsautotrader.com

GM Recalls 331,000 Chevrolet and GMC Pickups Over Fire Risk

General Motors has issued a recall for more than 331,000 diesel-fueled Chevrolet and GMC heavy-duty pickup trucks to address a potential electrical short that could result in an underhood fire. The recall covers 2017 through 2019 Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD 2500 and 3500 trucks equipped with the...
CarsUS News and World Report

GM Recall: Side Air Bags Can Explode in Chevy, GMC Pickups

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin. The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks. Documents posted Friday by...
CarsPosted by
CNN

NHTSA warns of fire hazard with certain Chevy Bolt EVs

(CNN Business) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is recommending owners of certain Chevy Bolt EVs park their cars outside and away from buildings due to a fire hazard. "The affected vehicles' cell packs have the potential to smoke and ignite internally, which could spread to the rest of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy