GM recalls more than 400,000 pickup trucks due to faulty airbags

© Getty Images

General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 vehicles due to concerns that the roof-rail air bag’s inflator could go off randomly, spewing parts all over the cabin.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), GM is recalling certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2500 and 3500 models.

The company is also recalling certain 2015 and 2016 Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 models. In total, the recall affects 410,019 trucks.

According to the NHTSA, the recall was prompted following three incidents that were reported in June, with two events occurring in Texas and one in Florida.

“In mid-June 2021, a RRAB inflator in three 2015 model year Silverado vehicles—one in Florida and two in Texas—ruptured while the vehicle was unoccupied and not in use. In all three inflators, the steel inflator-body sidewall split open, suddenly releasing the gas stored inside the chamber,” the NHTSA safety recall report said.

“GM became aware of these three incidents on June 15, June 21, and June 22nd. On June 24, 2021, GM’s Safety and Field Action Decision Authority decided to conduct a safety recall,” it added.

According to Consumer Reports, the recall is separate from another one issued by the NHTSA in November over the same issue, which recalled 9,279 trucks.

GM said that it would send out interim notification letters on Aug. 16.

"These repairs will be performed at no cost to the vehicle owner," GM said.