Preclinical Research Sets the Stage for Potential of CAR-NK Cell Therapy in Hematologic Malignancies

However, researchers also noted that similar to chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, CAR-NK cell treatment comes with its own set of challenges. As the scientific community continues to determine ways to improve the efficacy and safety of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, some research has looked at the potential of engineering a different type of cell to try and fight cancer: natural killer (NK) cells. In a recent review, researchers looked at the available data on the treatment approach across hematologic malignancies.