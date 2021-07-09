Cancel
NC teens charged with fatally shooting an 8-year-old and injuring a second child in Statesville

By Statesville Record, Landmark
greensboro.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour teens face murder, assault and conspiracy charges in the death of 8-year-old Ah’Miyahh Howell and the shooting of a second child in Statesville late last month. Nasir Cor’lee Turner, 18, of Mooresville; Statesville residents Sayqwon Kalil Miller, 19, and Donnell Tiaijan Ellison, 19; and a 17-year-old juvenile are facing charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, conspiracy and discharging a firearm into occupied property, causing serious injury.

