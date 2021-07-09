Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Anaphylaxis Risk Varies Among Monoclonal Antibodies in Patients with Severe Asthma

By Jared Kaltwasser
ajmc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research based on real-world data largely aligns with the scientific literature, although one monoclonal antibody—dupilumab—stood out for its very low risk. Patients receiving monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for severe asthma need to be monitored closely due to an increased risk of anaphylaxis, according to new study findings. The report, published...

www.ajmc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monoclonal Antibodies#Asthma#Anaphylaxis#Drugs#Corticosteroid Dependent#Omalizumab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Allergy
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
Related
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Antibiotics Associated With Increased Risk of Colon Cancer Among Certain Patients

New research presented at the ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer suggests the use of antibiotics may increase the risk of colon cancer, especially in individuals under age 50 years. The investigators warn that the unnecessary use of antibiotics could potentially put patients at risk. The study utilized a Scottish...
Cancerajmc.com

Reduced Mortality, Cancer Risks Seen Among Patients With HF Who Use Statins

Statin use benefited individuals with heart failure by lowering their cancer-related risks, both of developing any cancer at all and of dying from the comorbid condition. Overall reductions in cancer-related development and mortality were seen among a cohort of patients hospitalized for heart failure between January 1, 2003, and January 1, 2015, in Hong Kong who incorporated statins into their treatment regimens, reports European Heart Journal.
Public Healthbaltimorenews.net

COVID-19 risk factors in patients with with sickle cell

Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): New research found that certain factors, such as a history of severe pain episodes and coexisting organ conditions, increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness, including hospitalization, in individuals living with sickle cell disease (SCD). The study published in the journal Blood Advances underscores the...
ScienceNature.com

Early and long term antibody kinetics of asymptomatic and mild disease COVID-19 patients

Most patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. However, the early and late antibody kinetics, and the association between antibody levels, clinical symptoms, and disease phase in these patients have not yet been fully defined. Confirmed SARS-CoV-2 patients and their household contacts were evaluated over a period four months. The evaluation procedure included symptom monitoring, viral load and serology analysis every ten days. A total of 1334 serum samples were collected from 135 patients and analyzed using three assays for IgG-N, IgG-S and IgM antibodies. Of the study participants, 97% were seropositive during the study, and two distinct clusters were identified. These clusters were significantly different in their inflammatory related symptoms. Peak IgG-S was 40.0 AU/ml for the non-inflammatory cluster and 71.5 AU/ml for the inflammatory cluster (P = 0.006), whereas IgG-N peaks were 4.3 and 5.87 (P = 0.023) respectively. Finally, a decision tree model was designed to predict the disease phase based on the serological titer levels, and had an overall accuracy of 80.7%. The specific profile of seroconversion and decay of serum antibodies can be used to predict the time-course from the acute infection.
HealthKevinMD.com

When records are wrong, patients are at risk

I took a deep breath. The medical assistant who was checking me in for a video appointment was trying my patience. I was trying to explain, once again, that no, I really didn’t have HNSHA due to triosephosphate isomerase deficiency. The rare condition had inexplicably been added to my problem list in my electronic health record, and it was proving impossible to remove.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Chemicals found in common household products increase asthma risk

Commonly-used household products should carry a warning that they increase the risk of asthma, according to a new evidence review. New research conducted by Smartline, a research project funded by the European Regional Development Fund, finds evidence that a group of chemicals found in a wide range of products in people's homes increases the risk of asthma. Authors conclude that labelling should reflect this risk, and warn people to ventilate their homes while using them.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Only Four in 10 With Severe Asthma See Specialist

WEDNESDAY, June 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Specialist care for severe asthma is underutilized, with fewer than four in 10 patients with severe asthma seeking care, according to a study published online June 17 in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice. Jessica F. Most, M.D., from Jefferson...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Severe Asthma Management

Asthma is a common, chronic inflammatory disorder of the airways characterized by shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, variable airflow limitation, and tissue remodeling. Nearly 400 million people around the world have asthma, and up to 10% of them may have severe asthma or asthma that is uncontrolled despite adherence to maximal optimal therapy. Patients with severe asthma experience a substantial burden of symptoms, exacerbations, and side effects from certain medications, as well as an increased risk for asthma-related mortality. Prompt diagnosis and effective management are essential to improve patients' quality of life and improve outcomes.
ScienceNature.com

Recurrent secondary graft failure likely due to a DRB4 donor-specific antibody in a patient with aplastic anemia and DRB4 null allele

Peffault de Latour R. Transplantation for bone marrow failure: current issues. Hematol Am Soc Hematol Educ Program. 2016;2016:90–8. https://doi.org/10.1182/asheducation-2016.1.90. 2. Bacigalupo A, Sica S. Alternative donor transplants for severe aplastic anemia: current experience. Semin Hematol. 2016;53:115–9. https://doi.org/10.1053/j.seminhematol.2016.01.002. Article PubMed Google Scholar. 3. Killick SB, Bown N, Cavenagh J, Dokal I,...
Public Healthcontagionlive.com

Those With Chronic Lung Disease Have Poorer COVID-19 Outcomes, More Severe Symptoms

Genetic changes enable SARS-CoV-2 to enter the body, replicate and trigger out-of-control immune responses. A recent study conducted by investigators from the Translational Genomics Research Institute, a team of international scientists, has found that individuals with chronic lung diseases are more susceptible to an infection with COVID-19, which results in more severe symptoms, poorer outcomes and a greater likelihood of death.
Scienceajmc.com

Helicobacter pylori: Current Treatment Options and Challenges

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®): What treatment options or regimens for Helicobacter pylori exist that are not reflected in the 2017 American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) guidelines?. HOWDEN: The most important one that’s not present in the 2017 ACG guideline is the triple combination of rifabutin, amoxicillin, and...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Novel monoclonal antibody could pave way for future COVID-19 treatments and vaccines

Researchers in the United States have shown that targeting the N-terminal domain (NTD) of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) viral spike protein could achieve broad neutralization of variants of concern. The SARS-CoV-2 virus is the agent responsible for the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, and the...
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

CD47 Monoclonal Antibody (AK117) Completed Phase I Dose Escalation Trial And Obtained Approval To Initiate Clinical Trial In Combination With Azacitidine For Treatment Of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

HONG KONG, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso, Inc. is pleased to announce that, CD47 monoclonal antibody (AK117), a second-generation novel drug for immuno-oncology therapy independently developed by the Company, has completed phase I dose escalation trial in Australia. AK117 resulted in no dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) and no anemia of clinical significance in subjects in all dose escalation cohorts (with 0.3 mg/kg to 45 mg/kg administered once-weekly (QW)), and was well tolerated by subjects in all cohorts. Low-dose priming was not required.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Review: Benefit Outweighs Harm of Statins for Primary Prevention of CVD

Risk for adverse events attributable to statins low when used for primary prevention of cardiovascular disease. THURSDAY, July 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The risk for adverse events attributable to statins is low and does not outweigh their efficacy in primary prevention of cardiovascular disease, according to a review published online July 14 in The BMJ.
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

COVID-19 vaccines shown to protect at-risk patients

The Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccines are as effective at preventing symptomatic illness in people with underlying medical conditions as in the rest of the population, finds a real-world study of more than 1 million at-risk UK residents. In the observational study, published late last week on the khub preprint...

Comments / 0

Community Policy