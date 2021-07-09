Anaphylaxis Risk Varies Among Monoclonal Antibodies in Patients with Severe Asthma

Most patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. However, the early and late antibody kinetics, and the association between antibody levels, clinical symptoms, and disease phase in these patients have not yet been fully defined. Confirmed SARS-CoV-2 patients and their household contacts were evaluated over a period four months. The evaluation procedure included symptom monitoring, viral load and serology analysis every ten days. A total of 1334 serum samples were collected from 135 patients and analyzed using three assays for IgG-N, IgG-S and IgM antibodies. Of the study participants, 97% were seropositive during the study, and two distinct clusters were identified. These clusters were significantly different in their inflammatory related symptoms. Peak IgG-S was 40.0 AU/ml for the non-inflammatory cluster and 71.5 AU/ml for the inflammatory cluster (P = 0.006), whereas IgG-N peaks were 4.3 and 5.87 (P = 0.023) respectively. Finally, a decision tree model was designed to predict the disease phase based on the serological titer levels, and had an overall accuracy of 80.7%. The specific profile of seroconversion and decay of serum antibodies can be used to predict the time-course from the acute infection.