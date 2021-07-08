Cancel
Yakima, WA

NBA Finals, MLB HR Derby, All-Star Game on Upcoming ESPN Schedule

By Todd Lyons
1460 ESPN Yakima
1460 ESPN Yakima
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NBA Finals continue Sunday night with Game #3 as the scene shifts to Milwaukee. The stars come out in the Mile High city of Denver at the annual mid-summer classic with Major League Baseball's All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. Can Giannis Antetokounmpo get the Bucks back in the...

1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Related
NHLPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

5 Important Dates to Know if You Are a Seattle Kraken Fanatic

Its about to finally get real for fans of the National Hockey Leagues newest franchise -- the Seattle Kraken. The club has released a hype/sizzle reel when they unveiled the logo, they have a newly refurbished home in Climate Pledge Arena (formerly Key Arena), they have named a head coach as well as assistant coaches, and a TV and radio broadcast team. Even a minor league partnership has already been put into place and they have a former NHL Hall of Fame Player in Ron Francis leading them into their inaugural season as the club's first-ever general manager.
NHLPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Seattle Kraken’s Expansion Draft Wednesday

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken are down to pick 30 players in the NHL expansion draft on Wednesday night. What they might do is anyone's guess, but The Associated Press has put together a mock draft. Montreal goalie Carey Price is the gem of the available players but his injury status and price tag raises questions. The Kraken instead might look at Stanley Cup champion and 2016 Vezina Trophy winner Braden Holtby. Seattle must pick at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders who must count for at least $48 million against the salary cap.
NHLPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Seattle Kraken’s Expansion Draft Countdown

(AP) — The Seattle Kraken have some big decisions to make when selecting players in their expansion draft. General manager Ron Francis could easily select an all-star team to get close to the $81.5 million salary cap. He could also build a young inexpensive core that grows together. Or there's the option of following the Vegas Golden Knights with some combination of big-money stars and value picks. The Kraken also have some intriguing possibilities on side deals with NHL rivals to stockpile assets as Vegas did four years ago.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Alvarez Ends Slump With 2-run HR as Astros Beat Indians 4-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez snapped an 0-for-22 slump with a two-run homer to help the Houston Astros to a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians. The Astros were up by 1 with one out in the fifth inning when Alvarez connected off rookie J.C. Mejía (1-5) on his soaring shot to the second deck right field to make it 4-1. Houston starter Zack Greinke (9-3) yielded five hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings. Ryan Pressly walked one in a scoreless ninth for his 17th save.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Laureano’s 3-run HR Lifts A’s After Ohtani Leaves Mound

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ramón Laureano hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning as Oakland finally got on the board once Shohei Ohtani left the mound, and the Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-1. Laureano connected against Steve Cishek after Ohtani left following six scoreless innings and eight strikeouts. It marked the two-way star’s second outing on the mound when he also had at least a share of the major league home run lead. All-Star Matt Olson hit his team-leading 24th homer in the eighth for the A's.
BasketballPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Samuelson is Out of 3-on-3 USA Basketball Olympic Team

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Katie Lou Samuelson is out of 3-on-3 basketball at the Olympics after contracting COVID-19 while training in Las Vegas. She’ll be replaced on the roster by Jackie Young, who played for the U.S. in a 3-on-3 training camp in 2020 and also competed in the event in the 2019 World Beach Games. Young joins Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and her Las Vegas Aces teammate Kelsey Plum. Samuelson says in a statement that she's fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and took every precaution. The Seattle Storm player adds that she's heartbroken but will be cheering for her teammates.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Yankee Stadium Fan Banned From MLB Parks for Hitting Verdugo

NEW YORK (AP) — The fan who hit Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball thrown out of the Yankee Stadium stands has been banned for life from attending big league games. The decision was confirmed Sunday by spokesmen for both the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball. Red Sox manager Alex Cora briefly pulled his team off the field in the sixth inning Saturday night after Verdugo was struck in the back by a ball thrown from the left-field seats. He did not appear to be hurt. An angry Verdugo shouted at fans and was restrained by first-base coach Tom Goodwin as the game was held up in a driving rain. The fan was ejected from the ballpark.
MLSPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Lod, Minnesota United Snap Sounders’ 13-game Unbeaten Streak

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod scored a late goal and Minnesota United beat Seattle 1-0 to end the Sounders’ MLS-record 13-game unbeaten streak to open a season. Lod’s one-touch finish of a cross by Niko Hansen gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead in the 81st minute. The Sounders were the first team to go unbeaten through the first 13 games of an MLS season, breaking a record set by the LA Galaxy in the league’s inaugural 1996 season and tied three other times. Minnesota United has just one loss in its last nine games.
NHLPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Canadiens’ Price Left Unprotected for Kraken Expansion Draft

Goaltender Carey Price has been exposed to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft after backstopping the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final. Price agreed to be exposed so the Canadiens could protect cheaper backup Jake Allen. But the risk is that Seattle takes Price and his hefty contract so he can be the face of the NHL's 32nd franchise. Price is the biggest but he's not the only star left unprotected for the Kraken to select. St. Louis winger Vladimir Tarasenko is an option after asking the Blues for a trade. And Calgary exposed captain and 2019 Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Mark Giordano.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Mariners Defeat Angels 7-4 Despite Ohtani’s 34th HR

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ty France hit a three-run homer, Logan Gilbert struck out a career-high nine and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 to take two of three in the weekend series. Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani hit his major-league leading 34th home run in the ninth inning. David Fletcher went 0 for 5 and saw his 26-game hitting streak snapped. The streak is the second-longest in franchise history for the Angels. Luis Torrens also went deep for the Mariners, who have won five of their last seven. His solo shot off Patrick Sandoval in the fourth inning was his ninth of the season.
NBAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Lillard, Johnson Lead US to 83-76 Exhibition Win Over Spain

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Damian Lillard scored 19 points and Keldon Johnson added 15 to help the U.S. beat Spain 83-76 in the final pre-Olympic game for both teams. Johnson was added to the team two days earlier after Bradley Beal tested positive for the coronavirus and Kevin Love withdrew because of a calf injury. The U.S. also added JaVale McGee, who didn’t play. This was the U.S. team's fourth exhibition in eight days in Las Vegas. The Americans were supposed to have a fifth against Australia on Friday, but that was canceled out of an abundance of caution because of the coronavirus issues the Americans were dealing with. Ricky Rubio scored 23 points to lead Spain.
BasketballPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Ogunbowale Leads WNBA All-Stars Over US Olympic Team 93-85

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 26 points and the WNBA All-Star team beat the U.S. Olympic team 93-85 in the league’s All-Star Game. It wasn’t a typical All-Star Game with the teams playing hard on both ends of the court for the entire game. Usually there isn’t much defense played until late in the fourth quarter. The WNBA team led 75-73 midway through the fourth quarter before Ogunbowale had a four-point play to extend the advantage to six. The Olympic squad rallied within 83-78 before Ogunbowale, who earned MVP honors for the game, hit another 3-pointer and posed to the crowd, which included many current and former WNBA players and team owners.
NHLPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

NHL Teams Shuffle Before Seattle Kraken Expansion Draft

Teams around the NHL spent the week shuffling their rosters to prepare for the upcoming Seattle Kraken expansion draft. Dallas goaltender Ben Bishop, Buffalo forward Jeff Skinner and Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson are among the players waiving no movement-clauses to allow other players to be protected. Minnesota bought out Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, Chicago traded Duncan Keith to Edmonton, Colorado traded Ryan Graves to New Jersey and Florida bought out Keith Yandle. The league's other teams, except Vegas, must submit their protected lists by Saturday. The Kraken reveal their picks at the expansion draft Wednesday.
NBAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Candace Parker to be First Woman on Cover of NBA 2K Game

NEW YORK (AP) — Candace Parker grew up playing video games and now she’ll be the first female basketball player on the cover of one. The Chicago Sky star will appear on the NBA 2K22 cover for the WNBA 25th Anniversary special edition when it’s released on Sept. 10. Parker joins Luka Dončić, who was named cover athlete for the game’s regular edition, and Kevin Durant, Dirk Nowitzki and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who were recognized as cover athletes for the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition.
BasketballPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

USA Bounces Back, Tops Argentina 108-80 in Pre-Tokyo Tune-up

USA Basketball finally made it look easy again. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal each scored 17 points and the Americans took control from the outset. They beat Argentina 108-80 to avoid what would have been the first three-game losing streak in this era of NBA players being able to represent USA Basketball on the international stage. The Americans lost their first two games in Las Vegas to Nigeria and Australia. The Americans shot 51% and scored 33 first-quarter points to get off and running and beat Argentina for the 10th consecutive time. Luis Scola scored 16 points for Argentina.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Ohtani is AL Starting Pitcher, Bats Leadoff in All-Star Game

DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani will be the American League’s starting pitcher in Tuesday’s night’s All-Star Game and will bat leadoff, too, as the designated hitter. It's another landmark for the two-way Japanese sensation. A 27-year-old in his fourth major league season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani is the first two-way starter in the history of the All-Star Game, which began in 1933. Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals will start for the NL in the game at Coors Field in Denver. Ohtani has generated huge buzz across baseball for his exploits at the plate and on the mound. He leads the majors with 33 home runs and is 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts.
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Yankees-Red Sox ppd After 3 NY Pitchers Test COVID Positive

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees’ post-All-Star break opener against the Boston Red Sox has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among New York pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Wandy Peralta. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said three additional tests were pending and he assumed they would come back positive. New York was among the first major league teams to reach the 85% vaccination threshold to lessen coronavirus protocols, such as dropping mask use in dugouts and bullpens.
MLSPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Toronto, Montreal Back Home in MLS Return to Canada

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto FC and Montreal have been given the green light to play at home Saturday, with a limited number of fans in the stands. Major League Soccer said Wednesday that Toronto will host Orlando City on Saturday and the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday at BMO Field and that Montreal will play FC Cincinnati on Saturday at Saputo Stadium. The third Canadian team, the Vancouver Whitecaps, will play “home” matches July 17 and July 20 in Sandy, Utah, as conversations continue with the Canadian government. A Toronto FC spokesman said 7,000 fans will be allowed Saturday and 15,000 next week, with Saturday’s crowd made up of front-line health-care workers, first responders and season seat members. Montreal will allow 5,000 fans.
Seattle, WAPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Kraken on Track for Home Arena to be Ready by Mid-October

SEATTLE (AP) — Builders say the home for the newest NHL franchise, the Seattle Kraken, remains on schedule to be finished by the middle of October when the NHL season is expected to begin. Executives with construction firm Oak View Group say by the end of July, they expect 93% of the work to be done on Climate Pledge Arena. It’s expected there will be a week of festivities including musical acts surrounding the first Kraken home game. It appears likely that Seattle will begin its first NHL season on the road.
NFLPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Year Since Washington Change, Native Sports Imagery Evolving

Washington's NFL team will not be called the Warriors or have any other Native American imagery in the new name when it's revealed next year. Tuesday marks one year since Washington dropped the name Redskins and the accompanying Indian head logo after 87 years amid recent pressure from sponsors and decades of criticism that both are offensive to Native Americans. Team president Jason Wright confirmed Monday that the organization had decided to disassociate from any Native American names or likenesses moving forward. Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians also plan to change their name. Baseball's Atlanta Braves, the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs have shown no indication of doing so.

