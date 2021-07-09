Cancel
Portsmouth, OH

Local author releases book

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH — “It could still be out there:” The flag of the 23rd Alabama infantry captured by a Union soldier at Port Gibson remains lost in time. Cpl. David Evans, a Civil War veteran, led by the 56th Ohio, captured the flag of the 23rd Alabama Infantry at the Battle of Port Gibson May 1, 1863. David was described as a man of “fine physical development,” According to his younger brother captain John A. Evans. It wasn’t until the intense Battle of Champion Hill May 16, 1863, when David was shell struck by a Rebel in the chest; later dying on July 14 of 1863 aboard the R.C Wood hospital steamboat.

