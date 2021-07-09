Soil erosion a concern as 2021 drought stretches on
Angela Ehlers has seen how bad drought conditions are in some parts of South Dakota. “It’s not looking good in any part of the state,” Ehlers said. Ehlers, executive director of the South Dakota Association of Soil Conservation Districts, said she had recently completed a tour of various parts of the state where she visited with representatives of South Dakota’s many soil conservation districts, including Rapid City, Webster, Buffalo, Lebanon, Mitchell, Parker and Mobridge.www.mitchellrepublic.com
