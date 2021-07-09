Soil erosion a concern as 2021 drought stretches on

The Bureau of Reclamation announced that as of July 14th, the Flaming Gorge Reservoir pool elevation is 6023.31 feet, which amounts to 83 percent of live storage capacity. Unregulated inflows for the month of June reached approximately 149,000 acre-feet (af), which is 38% of the average June unregulated inflow volume. The July water supply forecast of the April through July unregulated inflow volume into Flaming Gorge Reservoir is 350,000 acre-feet (36% of average). Reclamation is planning to gradually increase releases from Flaming Gorge Dam in response to basin-wide drought and storage concerns at Lake Powell. They continue to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service regarding releases and the management of endangered fish. Beginning on July 15th, the daily average releases from Flaming Gorge Dam are scheduled to increase from 860 cubic feet per second (cfs) to 1,310 cfs at 50 cfs per day increments. Average daily releases at 1,310 cfs are planned to start on July 23rd.