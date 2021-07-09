FAMU Plans To Demolish 54-Year-Old Paddyfote Complex
The Paddyfote Complex has housed students for generations. But soon, Mad Dog Construction Company will reduce the building to rubble as part of its $915,763 contract with FAMU. In a statement, the college's vice president of Student Affairs, William Hudson, said older facilities like the Paddyfote Complex are more expensive to maintain and renovate. And he said they aren't compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.news.wfsu.org
