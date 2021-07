Airlines were some of the hardest-hit companies during the pandemic, and that was reflected in tanking stocks. American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) may be the world’s largest airline, but it was no exception. In just over one month starting last February, AAL stock dropped 65%. With the pandemic effectively grounding flights, shares remained at depressed levels through much of the year. They finally began to show signs of life last November, as news of the first approved Covid-19 vaccines broke. From the end of October through the start of June, shares in the airline rallied, gaining 136%.