Doctor Sleep Filmmakers Adapting Boom! Comics' Something Is Killing the Children

Mattson Tomlin gained attention in 2019 when he was brought on board to co-write The Batman movie with Matt Reeves and Peter Craig, starring Robert Pattinson. He wrote the script for Project Power for Netflix, starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback as well as scripting and producing Little Fish. He wrote the television pilot for an adaption of the comic book series Fear Agent, and a film adaption of the comic book series Memetic for Lionsgate, both produced by Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures. He is also writing a film adaptation of the video game character Mega Man for Netflix, sold a spec script, titled 2084, to Paramount Pictures and wrote the script for Mother/Android, with the intention to direct. He has also been was hired to write the screenplay for an anime series based on the Terminator franchise for Netflix.
