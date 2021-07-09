Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Doctor Sleep Filmmakers Adapting Boom! Comics' Something Is Killing the Children

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething Is Killing the Children is heading to live-action. The comic, one of the biggest hottest books on the market right now, is being adapted by Trevor Macy and Mike Flanagan. The filmmakers were most recently behind Stephen King's Doctor Sleep adaptation, and they also created The Haunting of Hill House for Netflix.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Sleep#On Children#Filmmakers#Thr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Stephen King’s Chapelwaite TV series starts airing this August

After a year of delays, Epix has announced that the highly anticipated spooky TV series Chapelwaite will begin airing in August of this year. Based on Stephen King’s short story, Jerusalem’s Lot, the series was initially announced back in December 2019, but due to Covid-19 complications had to stall its premiere until now.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zac Efron's Firestarter Remake Showed Stephen King Its Script And Got Great News

Having spent nearly a half-century watching his novels and short stories turned into films, miniseries, and television shows, Stephen King doesn’t have a reputation for sugar-coating his opinions when it comes to adaptations of his work. He’ll proudly announce his support of any project he likes (for example, the series based on his Mr. Mercedes trilogy), but he’s also not afraid to express dissatisfaction (for example, Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining and Children Of The Corn). Naturally, getting his approval can mean a lot, which is why it’s exciting to learn that King has thus far liked what he has seen from the developing remake of Firestarter starring Zac Efron.
TV & VideosCollider

'Chucky’s First Trailer Will Premiere at 2021's Comic-Con@Home

USA Network and SYFY will reveal the first trailer of the long-awaited Chucky series at 2021's Comic-Con@Home. The trailer will be part of a panel honoring the Child’s Play franchise and will bring never-before-seen interviews with series creator Don Mancini and many recurring cast members from the franchise. We don’t...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Superhero horror comic book Faust is getting an animated series adaptation

Sony Pictures Television has acquired the rights to Faust, from writer David Quinn and artist Tim Vigil, to be adapted as an animated series from writer Matteo Pizzolo. First released in 1997, Faust follows John Jaspers, a tormented vigilante who sells his soul in exchange for super powers and must then rise against Mephistopheles to rescue his lover Dr. Jade DeCamp and win back his soul.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Netflix New Shows: Trevor Macy and Mike Flanagan Reported to Be Working on “Something Is Killing The Children” Netflix Series – Netflix News

Last year we announced that Netflix had inked a first-look deal for both live action and animated series with BOOM! Studios and it looks like we are going to get a series of the award-winning “Something is Killing the Children”. The comic, by James Tynion IV, follows Erica, a mysterious young woman, who turns up in a town where children are being slaughtered by killer creatures. While no one believes the sole survivor of the most recent attack, Erica does and, in between talking to her stuffed teddy, she works out how to save the town – while also dealing with her own personal demons.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

AMC sets 'Walking Dead,' 'Doctor Who' panels for Comic-Con, AMC+

July 7 (UPI) -- AMC has announced a lineup of star-studded panels for The Walking Dead, Doctor Who and more that will air during the virtual Comic-Con@Home event and AMC+. Comic-Con@Home runs from July 23-25 and is happening in place of a traditional Comic-Con event in San Diego due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Doctor Who: Missy #4

Titan’s Doctor Who: Missy reaches its conclusion this coming Wednesday, and we’ve got the official preview of the issue for you here; check it out…. Missy’s up to her old tricks, but this time she’s not alone! How will the Doctor survive this latest maniacal plot in this special story celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Master?
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Kill 6 Billion Demons, A Sleeper Hit In Collections For Image Comics

Popular webcomic Kill 6 Billion Demons from Tom Parkinson-Morgan seems to be having a resurgence with its print editions at Image. A D&D flavored fantasy, initially created through Parkinson-Morgan's Patreon wit an RPG tie-in, just like à la Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans' Die, Image Comics has been publishing it in collections since 2018. Image has had to send the first trade paperback back to print a few times now and that orders from comic shops and bookstores for Kill 6 Billion Demons Vol 4 are coming in stronger than Image Comics projected.
MoviesComicBook

Gunpowder Milkshake Star Carla Gugino on Joining Netflix's Impressive Action Ensemble

With many action films, productions can typically find one compelling performer to carry the narrative and physical requirements of the entire experience, allowing the rest of the supporting roles to be filled with below-the-line performers who add extra elements to the already competent production. In the case of Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake from director Navot Papushado, the entire main ensemble brings with them not only their own strengths that would let them carry the weight of such an adventure independently, but also deliver unique perspectives that complement one another and heighten every scene. Carla Gugino, for example, has starred in all manner of compelling films, though is only one cog of the overall narrative. Gunpowder Milkshake is now streaming on Netflix.
Comicshorrornewsnetwork.net

‘Something Is Killing The Children’ Spawns Spinoff

Something is Killing the Children–singled out as Horror News Network’s Series of the Year in 2020–is expanding its horror universe. BOOM! Studios will unveil House of Slaughter this October, as reported by comicbook.com, a new horror comic book that will spotlight tales outside of the adventures of Erica Slaughter, the main protagonist of the original series.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Joseph Kosinski Will Adapt Sci-fi Comic, Chariot, For Warner Bros.

Joseph Kosinski Will Adapt Sci-fi Comic, Chariot, For Warner Bros. Earlier this year, Bryan Edward Hill and artist Priscilla Petraites debuted their sci-fi comic, Chariot, for Artists, Writers and Artisans. The final issue hasn’t been released yet. However, Warner Bros. Pictures isn’t waiting around. According to Deadline, Warner Bros. has picked up the rights to adapt Chariot as a live-action film.
TV Series/Film

‘Y: The Last Man’ Trailer: FX’s Adaptation of the Beloved Comic is Almost Here (Finally)

The day has arrived. Long-suffering fans have watched as productions weathered setback after setback on the long journey to get this adaptation of Y: The Last Man off the ground, but suffering builds character (or so they say). There’s finally some light at the end of the tunnel, as FX on Hulu has released the trailer for their long in-development show based on the hit comic series. Here it is, believe it or not.
TV SeriesComicBook

Chucky TV Series Teaser Released by SYFY

SYFY's Child's Play TV series Chucky has released a new teaser for its upcoming trailer, giving fans the first official look at completed footage from the show. Chucky is a continuation of the Child's Play film series, which kept the franchise alive for years (mostly as home video releases) before Sony rebooted the Child's Play movies in 2019. Now, Child's Play creator Don Mancini has taken his version of the franchise to TV, and fans are thrilled that Chucky will be keeping the original kitsch and charm of the series, with longtime veterans like Brad Dourif (Chucky) and Jennifer Tilly (Tiffany) all returning for the TV adaptation.
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

This Comic Book Adaptation Is Netflix’s #1 Movie Just About Everywhere In The World—Besides The U.S.

Ever since July 7, three different movies have dominated Netflix’s Top 10 list. It started with the 2016 romantic comedy Mother’s Day, which was followed by Fear Street Part 2: 1978, and it ended today with Gunpowder Milkshake. And thanks to some star-studded casts and hype from the streaming service, all three of those movies have ranked in the #1 position in the past week.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

"The Batman" Screenplay Writer Mattson Tomlin Gets Own Batman Comic

Mattson Tomlin gained attention in 2019 when he was brought on board to co-write The Batman movie with Matt Reeves and Peter Craig, starring Robert Pattinson. He wrote the script for Project Power for Netflix, starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback as well as scripting and producing Little Fish. He wrote the television pilot for an adaption of the comic book series Fear Agent, and a film adaption of the comic book series Memetic for Lionsgate, both produced by Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures. He is also writing a film adaptation of the video game character Mega Man for Netflix, sold a spec script, titled 2084, to Paramount Pictures and wrote the script for Mother/Android, with the intention to direct. He has also been was hired to write the screenplay for an anime series based on the Terminator franchise for Netflix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy