Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Don't Breathe 2 Gets New Poster

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the release of Don't Breathe 2 and the continued adventures of the terrifying "Blind Man" landing in theaters in just over a month, an all-new poster for the unsettling sequel has arrived, which you can check out below. Given that the original 2016 outing featured some truly shocking reveals within its narrative, entirely changing the way audiences perceived Stephen Lang's character, we're sure that the follow-up film will similarly offer audiences a number of unexpected reveals. Check out the all-new poster for the upcoming film below before Don't Breathe 2 is finally unleashed exclusively in theaters on August 13th.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Lang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blindness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Take a look at the first trailer for the thrilling sequel to Don’t Breathe

Stephen Lang is back in the suspenseful sequel, Don’t Breathe 2. Don’t Breathe from 2016 made a decent impact in the world of horror and thriller movies; fans loved how the film presented a somewhat fresh look on a thriller, while using the themes that make eerie and tense films like this one work so well.
Movieshypebeast.com

The Blind Man Returns in 'Don't Breathe 2' Trailer

Rodo Sayagues and Fede Álvarez have shared the official trailer for their upcoming action horror thriller, Don’t Breathe 2. A direct sequel to the 2016 film Don’t Breathe, the new installment sees the return of Norman Nordstrom/The Blind Mind (Stephen Lang) and is set eight years after its predecessor, when a group of young burglars attempted to enter his home. Don’t Breathe 2 continues to focus on Nordstrom, who is now living with an 11-year-old orphan named Phoenix whose family died in a house fire. The young girl is kidnapped by a group of criminals, so The Blind Man must now save her:
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Don't Breathe 2 Extended Footage Preview Delivers An Intense And Brutal Look At The Upcoming Horror Sequel

In Fede Alvarez’s Don’t Breathe, a home invasion goes just about as badly as a home invasion can possibly go. Stephen Lang’s Norman Nordstrom seems like an easy target – a blind man living alone on a vacated street and sitting on millions of dollars – but what the characters discover is that Norman is not only an armed and terrifying physical threat, but also a psychotic who thinks he is totally justified in keeping a woman locked up in basement. All plans get turned on their head with twist after twist, and it ultimately becomes more of a fight for survival than a robbery for the anti-heroes.
Moviesramascreen.com

New Poster For THE ADDAMS FAMILY

THE ADDAMS FAMILY is unhappy to see you again in this brand new poster. See THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2 only in theaters October 1, 2021. Unhappy to see you again. Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?
MoviesTVOvermind

What We Learned from The Trailer for Don’t Breathe 2

It’s very easy to be torn when trying to reconcile how a person feels about the trailer to Don’t Breathe 2 since for anyone that watched the first movie, they’d know that Norman was not an all-around good person. After all, he kept the woman that had ran over his daughter captive and had impregnated her so that she could give him another child. But there’s not much excuse for the trio that broke into his house either, since, despite Rocky’s desire to take her younger sister and escape her abusive mother, she was still a part of the break-in. To be sure, no one was in the right 100 percent in this movie, but seeing as how Rocky managed to get away after supposedly beating Norman and causing him to shoot himself, many probably thought she was the heroine. That’s why Don’t Breathe 2 might confuse a lot of people. After all, the newscast at the end of Don’t Breathe did affirm that Norman had survived, and made it sound as though he’d defended himself against two burglars. That’s not entirely inaccurate really, but obviously the full context couldn’t be countered by anyone but Rocky, and she had no intention of sticking around.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Hera Syndulla Gets New Poster Following The Bad Batch Debut

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch gave Star Wars fans the origin story of one of the lead characters from Star Wars Rebels. Hera Syndulla piloted the Ghost and became a vital leader in the Rebellion against the Empire. The Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode "Devil's Deal" revealed her earliest experiences with the Empire as the new regime took firmer control over the Twi'lek homeworld Ryloth after the end of the Clone Wars. To celebrate her Star Wars: The Bad Batch debut, Disney has released a new poster featuring young Hera as she appears in the Disney+ series. You can take a look at that poster below.
MoviesComicBook

Jakob's Wife Gets Shudder Premiere Date

The new horror film Jakob's Wife has been playing various film festivals around the world, with fans who were hoping to stream the film being in luck, as Shudder has confirmed that the film would be making its exclusive streaming debut later this summer. For those who might not be aware of Shudder, the service specializes in compelling genre content, bringing together the best in independent, foreign, and classic horror, making it the go-to destination for horror fans when they want to check out a new or beloved favorite. Check out Jakob's Wife when it starts streaming exclusively on Shudder on August 19th.
TV & VideosGizmodo

Updates From Evil Dead Rise, Stargirl, and More

Rob Zombie continues to share teases from his Munsters reboot. The Dexter revival continues to inexplicably bring back familiar faces. Plus, what’s next on Kung Fu and Fort Salem. To me, my spoilers!. Evil Dead Rise. Deadline reports that Mia Challis has joined the cast as Jessica, an 18-year old...
MoviesComicBook

Spirit Halloween Unleashes Trailer for Horrifying New Props

With the temperatures outside still getting higher, the minds behind Spirit Halloween are also heating up, as they aim to deliver a number of unsettling and entertaining props and animatronics to get Halloween fans in the "spirit" of the spooky season. Keeping in the tradition of previous years, Spirit will unleash not only various original characters and creations, but will also offer officially licensed and beloved figures from all corners of the horror genre. This year will include animatronics honoring "Shorty" from the cult classic Killer Klowns from Outer Space as well as the iconic "Ghostface" from the Scream franchise. Check out a trailer of the creepy figures above.
Moviesramascreen.com

New Poster And Trailer For Sci-Fi Drama THE COLONY

Saban Films and Lionsgate have released these official poster and trailer for sci-fi film THE COLONY. Directed by: Tim Fehlbaum (Apocalypse, Für Julian) Written by: Tim Fehlbaum, Mariko Minoguchi (Relativity, Karlstod) Starring: Nora Arnezeder (Army of the Dead, Angélique, Paris 36, Safe House, The Words), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (Department Q: The...
MoviesComicBook

Watchmen Star "Absolutely" Open to Returning to Superhero World

Actor Carla Gugino has starred in a number of adaptations of beloved comic book and superhero stories, having played Silk Spectre in Zack Snyder's Watchmen and Lucille in Robert Rodriguez's Sin City, and while her career continues to see her exploring diverse opportunities, she's totally open to returning to the world of superheroes for the right project. Given her talents and passionate following, Gugino is often a name that fans toss out when theorizing about who could bring specific comic book characters to life, with Gugino also having lent her voice to Snyder's Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Gugino can currently be seen in Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake.
TV SeriesComicBook

New Chucky Poster Revealed

After the first teaser of footage was released earlier today, SYFY has debuted an official poster for the new Chucky TV series. The upcoming show will tell an all-new story but also pick up from the events of the seven movie TV series (not counting 2019's Child's Play reboot which is non-canon) featuring new cast members and familiar faces. Speaking in a new interview about the show, franchise creator Don Mancini opened up about the look for the killer doll in the show, revealing that the design used in the original series is influenced specifically on how Chucky appeared in one of the fan-favorite sequels.
MoviesComicBook

Gunpowder Milkshake Star Carla Gugino on Joining Netflix's Impressive Action Ensemble

With many action films, productions can typically find one compelling performer to carry the narrative and physical requirements of the entire experience, allowing the rest of the supporting roles to be filled with below-the-line performers who add extra elements to the already competent production. In the case of Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake from director Navot Papushado, the entire main ensemble brings with them not only their own strengths that would let them carry the weight of such an adventure independently, but also deliver unique perspectives that complement one another and heighten every scene. Carla Gugino, for example, has starred in all manner of compelling films, though is only one cog of the overall narrative. Gunpowder Milkshake is now streaming on Netflix.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Jane Levy addresses real reason she didn't return for Don't Breathe 2

Jane Levy has addressed the real reason she didn't return for this year's sequel to Don't Breathe, suggesting that she and original director Fede Álvarez are not on the same page. The follow-up to the hit 2016 movie, Don't Breathe 2, is scheduled for release later this summer without its...
Movieslrmonline.com

Wheel Of Time Prequel Trilogy Being Penned By Zack Stentz. What?

THR reports that a Wheel of Time Prequel trilogy of movies is being penned by Zack Stentz. The Age of Legends is an entire period of history set long before the events within The Wheel of Time books. The books make various references to this earlier, more technologically advanced era in Robert Jordan’s huge franchise. However, whilst this will follow on from both a Tolkien prequel by Amazon, and a Game of Thrones prequel from HBO, this one is a little different.
TV SeriesComicBook

Schmigadoon! Creator and Star Talk Bringing the Ambitious Series to Life

The all-new series Schmigadoon! from Apple TV+ marks for an ambitious and unique storytelling opportunity, as the narrative unfolds in a town seemingly trapped in a '40s-era musical after two contemporary partners magically wander into the town, forcing the series to not only authentically embrace the spirit of such films but also offer a bit of satire without ever being a parody. Despite those inherent challenges, the series was created by Cinco Paul and stars Cecily Strong, who were well equipped to tackle the premise when it came to capturing the singular tone. Schmigadoon! premieres on Apple TV+ on July 16th.
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Episode 104 Drops First Stills

My Hero Academia is continuing the story of the Endeavor Agency Arc in its anime, but will be releasing an anime-only episode that focuses the spotlight away from the Three Musketeers focusing on their work-study with the number one hero, and shines on Ochaco, Tsuyu, and Nejire within their studies. With the three heroines of UA Academy experiencing a new adventure at sea with the professional hero Selkie, it's clear that heroes young and old are training themselves in preparation for the upcoming assault by villains that will see the Meta Liberation Army and the League of Villains attacking hero society.
TV SeriesComicBook

New Sexy Beasts on Netflix Clip Is Unsettling

Next week Netflix will release its most upsetting series since Jupiter's Legacy with Sexy Beasts, a new dating show that puts the idea of love at first sight and picking partners based on their personality to the test. Though the participants in the series will take part in some traditional reality-dating show antics, they'll all be clad in full prosthetic make-up the entire time to mask their true appearance. Contestants will take on the appearance of anthropomorphic animals, demons, and other monsters from the movies. The streamer has debuted a clip from the show which appears plucked from your nightmares, showing off the elimination process in the bizarre new series. Watch it below!

Comments / 0

Community Policy