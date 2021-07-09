Don't Breathe 2 Gets New Poster
With the release of Don't Breathe 2 and the continued adventures of the terrifying "Blind Man" landing in theaters in just over a month, an all-new poster for the unsettling sequel has arrived, which you can check out below. Given that the original 2016 outing featured some truly shocking reveals within its narrative, entirely changing the way audiences perceived Stephen Lang's character, we're sure that the follow-up film will similarly offer audiences a number of unexpected reveals. Check out the all-new poster for the upcoming film below before Don't Breathe 2 is finally unleashed exclusively in theaters on August 13th.comicbook.com
