Mistrial declared in Westminster road rage shooting

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – A mistrial has been declared in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy, along with shooting and wounding three others, in a Westminster road rage incident in 2018.

“A necessary and indispensable witness for the prosecution notified the District Attorney’s Office on July 8, 2021, that an emergency medical issue would not allow her to travel to Colorado from out of state to testify in person during the trial which commenced on July 7, 2021,” said Chris Hopper, the director of communications for the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in a statement Friday. “Today the Court declared a mistrial and reset the proceedings to October 25, 2021.”

The trial for Jeremy Webster had begun Wednesday . He is charged with 22 counts in the June 14, 2018 shooting, including first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and committing a violent crime causing death.

An Adams County judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf during a 2019 court appearance.

Police said Webster shot Meghan Bigelow and her two sons at a Westminster office park in a road rage incident that started about a mile away from where it ended. Webster allegedly followed Bigelow to the office park then shot the three when they got out of their vehicle.

Vaughn Bigelow, 13, died in the shooting. A third son of Bigelow’s was not injured. After Webster allegedly shot the three, he turned toward another man who was in his truck nearby with his daughter and shot the man as well.

Webster allegedly got angry that Bigelow had cut him off while trying to merge out of the way of an emergency vehicle and followed her and her sons to the office park where the shooting occurred.

He fled after the shooting and was captured near Castle Rock while on his way to Colorado Springs

A search warrant obtained by Denver7 showed that Webster confessed to the shooting and claimed to have mental health issues, though that has not been independently confirmed.