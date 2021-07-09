NSP troopers staying in Texas to aid border management efforts

In June, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the state would be sending about 25 Nebraska State Patrol members to Texas to aid in border management activities for about 14-16 days. On Friday, Ricketts said 15 troopers will continue those efforts for an additional two weeks.

“We appreciate the continued service of the Nebraska State Troopers who have volunteered to aid in the response to the ongoing border crisis,” said Governor Ricketts. “The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris Administration created an immigration crisis on the border. While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe.”

The decision to send troopers came after a request from Texas officials through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

