Exclusive: Fall construction start planned for 9-acre Neuhoff project in Germantown

This List ranks employers in Sumner County by number of employees within the county. Information was obtained from firm representatives, company websites, previously provided information and third-party sources. Companies listed using information from company websites, previously provided data and third-party sources are footnoted as such. Information on The List that was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires or found in third-party sources could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. In case of ties, companies are ranked by the number of 2020 employees. In some cases, ties could not be broken and companies are then listed alphabetically.