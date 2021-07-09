Cancel
Nashville, TN

Exclusive: Fall construction start planned for 9-acre Neuhoff project in Germantown

By Drew Hutchinson
Nashville Business Journal
Nashville Business Journal
 7 days ago
The project's developer told Nashville Business Journal that he plans to start construction on a 9-acre riverfront development that would revitalize a former meatpacking site.

Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal

Financial ReportsPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: United Global Expedited Services Inc.

Nashville-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended July 9, 2021. Year to date through July 9, 2021, the court recorded 18 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 55% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Sumner County, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Largest Sumner County Employers

This List ranks employers in Sumner County by number of employees within the county. Information was obtained from firm representatives, company websites, previously provided information and third-party sources. Companies listed using information from company websites, previously provided data and third-party sources are footnoted as such. Information on The List that was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires or found in third-party sources could not be independently verified by the Nashville Business Journal. In case of ties, companies are ranked by the number of 2020 employees. In some cases, ties could not be broken and companies are then listed alphabetically.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

The week in Nashville bankruptcies: Jackson Durham Floral-Event Design LLC

Nashville area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended July 2, 2021. Year to date through July 2, 2021, the court recorded 17 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 55% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Fifth Third gives $1M for new career development program

One of Nashville's largest banks is partnering with the National Urban League to launch a workforce development program throughout its footprint. On Tuesday, Fifth Third Bank (Nasdaq: FITB) announced in a release the new program will provide career counseling services and connect participants to career advancement credentialing and certification opportunities over the next two years. To fund it, the Cincinnati-based bank has given the Urban League $1 million.
Real EstatePosted by
Nashville Business Journal

Real estate Leads - July 2, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...

