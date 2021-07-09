Cancel
Branson, MO

Branson roller coaster reopened to public

By Kari Williams
KSHB 41 Action News
A Branson roller coaster has reopened after it closed last month due to a child being injured.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced Friday that the Amusement Ride Safety Unit of the Division of Fire Safety found the Branson Coaster “safe for public use.”

“The determination comes following several previous inspections by the safety unit, operational testing, examination and evaluation of critical components, reviews of operating procedures and interviews with ride operator staff and witnesses,” a news release stated.

A young boy was seriously injured on June 20 , and it took first responders roughly two hours to free the child from under the coaster.

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

