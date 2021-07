According to a Tuesday night press release, the Breckenridge Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in finding a missing 58-year-old. Lezlie Culver left the area of Breckenridge's Main Street on foot on July 10 around 8 PM. She told her family she was going to get a ride and hasn't been seen or heard from since. It is possible she was trying to get a ride to the nearby town of Vail, roughly a 45-minute drive away.