ACC Basketball News & Notes BC heading to Sunshine Slam

Coming off a 4-16 record, and an overhaul of the coaching staff, the Boston College men’s basketball program got some good news and some not-so-good news on the non-conference schedule front. The good is the team will be a part of the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, Florida in November. The bad is because of a last-place finish in the conference a year ago, Boston College will not be a part of the ACC-Big 10 challenge next season.