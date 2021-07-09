Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach, FL

ACC Basketball News & Notes BC heading to Sunshine Slam

By John Doucette
ngscsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off a 4-16 record, and an overhaul of the coaching staff, the Boston College men’s basketball program got some good news and some not-so-good news on the non-conference schedule front. The good is the team will be a part of the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, Florida in November. The bad is because of a last-place finish in the conference a year ago, Boston College will not be a part of the ACC-Big 10 challenge next season.

ngscsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Daytona Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Daytona Beach, FL
Sports
Daytona Beach, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Daytona Beach, FL
Basketball
Daytona Beach, FL
College Basketball
Local
Florida College Basketball
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daytona State College#Rhode Island Rams#Air Force Falcons#The Patriot League#Bryant College Bulldog#The Northeast Conference#Ball State#The Golden Hurricanes#Holy Cross#Usbwa#Ngsc Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
Sports
Boston College
Sports
College of the Holy Cross
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Sen. Rob Portman says IRS enforcement nixed as way to pay for infrastructure plan

The GOP’s lead negotiator for a bipartisan infrastructure bill said Sunday that lawmakers had nixed increased IRS enforcement as a proposed way to pay for the package. Using increased IRS enforcement of tax collection as a way to pay for the $579 billion bill had emerged as a point of contention among Senate negotiators, with many conservative anti-spending groups and lawmakers expressing concerns.
Fairfax County, VAPosted by
The Hill

Virginia PTA official resigns after 'let them die' comments

A top official from the Virginia Parent Teacher Association (PTA) has resigned after being filmed saying, “Let them die” in reference to a group of people protesting the teaching of critical race theory. “Today, the Virginia PTA executive committee requested and received the resignation of Michelle Leete, who served as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy