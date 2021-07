Sometimes you come across someone in your life who seems to just get it, and Patrick Stewart just seems like he would be one of those people. The man seems to have lived quite the life, and he doesn't seem to be slowing down in the slightest, even though he is now in his 80s. And apparently, there's a reason the veteran performer has been able to keep everything together. Hugh Jackman, who has worked with Stewart on various X-Men films over the years, recently shared some pretty sweet life advice that the Star Trek star once shared with him - and you might want to look into following it, too.