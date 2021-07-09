Cancel
'Married to Medicine' Reunion: Quad Takes Over, Questions Simone About Her Feud With Heavenly (Exclusive)

WHAS 11
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMove over, Andy Cohen! There's a new reunion moderator in town and her name is Quad Webb. The Married to Medicine star takes over the floor in ET's sneak peek at part 2 of the season 8 reunion, hoping to get down to business when it comes to the fallout between Dr. Simone Whitmore and Dr. Heavenly Kimes. The pair appeared to make up at the season 7 reunion, but that truce proved false as season 8 unfolded, leaving them worse off than before over old issues involving a little Twitter spat between Heavenly and Simone's husband, Cecil. Complicating things was Simone's BFF, Dr. Jackie Walters, riding the fence, not taking sides in the dispute.

